2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Jaguars-Chiefs in AFC Divisional Round 





We can all admit we didn't expect the Jaguars to be here.





Insist as the may, the Jags likely didn't, either. But Jacksonville is in the Divisional Round, where it meets a team in the Kansas City Chiefs that sprinted out to a 20-0 lead before cruising to a home win in their regular-season meeting on Nov. 13.





Those were the old Jaguars, though -- at least, that's what Duval County will have you believe.





Since that Week 10 defeat, the Jaguars have lost just one game. Their thrilling, come-from-behind win over the Chargers on Super Wild Card Weekend marked their sixth-straight victory, building a wave of momentum that Jacksonville hopes might consume Arrowhead Stadium.





The Chiefs have other plans -- and greater goals -- in mind.





After a tumultuous 2021 season that ended in heartbreaking defeat in the AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs are up to their old tricks. Kansas City hasn't lost since Week 13 and has rattled off nine wins in its last 10 games, cruising to the top seed in the AFC and a first-round bye.





The Chiefs are fresh, rested and ready to show the Jaguars who's boss. It's not David vs. Goliath, but it's a game with a clear favorite and underdog. Will another Chiefs season end in an upset at home? Or can they keep the train rolling right through Trevor Lawrence's Jaguars toward a date with one of their two greatest AFC threats?





Here are five things to watch for when the Jaguars visit the Chiefs on Saturday in the Divisional Round:



