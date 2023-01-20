2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Bengals-Bills in AFC Divisional Round 





The course of the NFL season changed dramatically the last time the Bengals and Bills met. It will do so again, albeit for very different reasons.





Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest paused and later canceled the teams’ meeting in Week 17, which would have a ripple effect on the entire NFL playoff structure, with both clubs unable to improve their conference seeding and take over the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs from the Chiefs.





Now they meet in the Divisional Round in Buffalo in a win-or-go-home setting.





Hamlin’s incredible recovery has given this story an uplifting turn, and that allows us to consider both teams as possible Super Bowl contenders, even with their obvious flaws.





Both quarterbacks, Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, figure to receive some most valuable player consideration. Each team is loaded with offensive skill talent, too. And both teams feature defenses capable of turning in big performances.





Coming off tougher-than-expected Super Wild Card Weekend victories against backup quarterbacks, each club also has potential flaws that could lead to their playoff exits. The Bengals haven’t lost since Halloween but suddenly are faced with some concerning offensive line issues. The Bills, meanwhile, continue to show a penchant for letting lesser opponents hang around too long, thanks mostly to a nagging turnover problem.





If the Bills beat the Bengals and the Chiefs defeat the Jaguars in the Divisional Round, Buffalo and Kansas City would travel to Atlanta for a unique neutral-site AFC Championship Game in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 29. If any other combination of results happen in the two games, the conference title game will be played at the highest-remaining seed’s home stadium.





Here are five things to watch for when the Bengals visit the Bills on Sunday in the Divisional Round:



