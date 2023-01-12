Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta selected as site for potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship Game

The NFL announced on Thursday that Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons, has been selected as the neutral location for a potential Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship Game on Jan. 29.

NFL owners approved a resolution on Jan. 6 during a Special League Meeting to potentially adjust the AFC postseason, including the possibility of playing a conference championship game at a neutral site.

The resolution was recommended on Jan. 5 in conjunction with the cancellation of the Week 17 Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game, which the NFL initially postponed Jan. 2 after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. The Bills announced on Wednesday that Hamlin has been discharged from a Buffalo hospital and will continue his rehabilitation at home and with the team.

"We are heartened by the continued improvement and progress of Damar Hamlin in his recovery, and Damar and his family remain top of mind for the entire NFL community," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement on Thursday. "We are also grateful to Arthur Blank and the Atlanta Falcons for agreeing to host the AFC Championship Game in Atlanta should the Bills and Chiefs advance. We thank both of those clubs for their assistance in the planning process. We know, if necessary, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will provide a world class atmosphere for the competing teams, our fans and partners."

The NFL also announced that additional details for a Buffalo-Kansas City title game, including ticket information, will be announced at a later date.