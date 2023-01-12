Around the NFL

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta selected as site for potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship Game

Published: Jan 12, 2023 at 11:56 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The NFL announced on Thursday that Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons, has been selected as the neutral location for a potential Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship Game on Jan. 29.

NFL owners approved a resolution on Jan. 6 during a Special League Meeting to potentially adjust the AFC postseason, including the possibility of playing a conference championship game at a neutral site.

The resolution was recommended on Jan. 5 in conjunction with the cancellation of the Week 17 Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game, which the NFL initially postponed Jan. 2 after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. The Bills announced on Wednesday that Hamlin has been discharged from a Buffalo hospital and will continue his rehabilitation at home and with the team.

"We are heartened by the continued improvement and progress of Damar Hamlin in his recovery, and Damar and his family remain top of mind for the entire NFL community," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement on Thursday. "We are also grateful to Arthur Blank and the Atlanta Falcons for agreeing to host the AFC Championship Game in Atlanta should the Bills and Chiefs advance. We thank both of those clubs for their assistance in the planning process. We know, if necessary, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will provide a world class atmosphere for the competing teams, our fans and partners."

The NFL also announced that additional details for a Buffalo-Kansas City title game, including ticket information, will be announced at a later date.

The Bills (13-3) will host the Miami Dolphins (9-8) on Sunday during Super Wild Card Weekend, while the Chiefs (14-3) clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed and lone bye during Week 18.

Related Content

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts still dealing with shoulder injury: 'It's a good thing there's a bye week'

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was able to return to action with a right shoulder sprain for the regular-season finale, but he admitted Thursday that he's lucky to have a bye week as his shoulder remains less than 100 percent.

news

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes prepares for first postseason as AFC's oldest remaining quarterback

Despite being only 27 years old, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback enters this year's playoffs as the oldest quarterback left in the AFC.

news

Bears name Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as president and CEO

The Chicago Bears named Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as their next team president and CEO on Thursday.

news

Bengals preparing for playoff game with injuries to offensive line: 'We're still going to be who we are'

After bolstering the position group over the offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals will again be dealing with multiple starters out along the offensive line to start the playoffs.

news

Raiders evaluating trade market for Derek Carr; QB says goodbye, looks forward to 'new team'

Derek Carr's unceremonious benching brought his tumultuous 2022 season to an abrupt end. It also set him on a course for a potential split from the Raiders.

news

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy highlight Players of the Month

Niners running back Christian McCaffrey and rookie quarterback Brock Purdy were among those lauded on the final Players of the Month honor roll of the regular season, which was revealed Thursday morning.

news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt surprised with farewell video from his family, NFL players

The ninth episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals" shared a moment where the team surprised defensive tackle J.J. Watt with farewell video from his family and NFL players.

news

Former Stanford head coach David Shaw interviews for Broncos HC job

Former Stanford head coach David Shaw interviewed for the vacant Broncos head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday evening.

news

Texans GM Nick Caserio: WR John Metchie III on 'amazing' recovery path

Diagnosed with leukemia in July of last year, rookie wide receiver John Metchie has a shot at returning to the Houston Texans for their offseason program in the spring, general manager Nick Caserio said Wednesday.

news

Jets, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur mutually parting ways after two seasons

The Jets and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur are mutually parting ways, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

news

Cardinals, Texans receive permission to interview former Saints head coach Sean Payton

The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans have requested to interview the former Saints head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE