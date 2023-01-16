Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen (knee) activated off injured reserve, expected to play vs. Cowboys

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Jensen received plenty of first-team practice reps last week and is expected to play against Dallas. The Bucs opened his practice window late last month.

Jensen's return is a big boon for a Bucs offense that has struggled without the veteran center. The Bucs averaged a league-low 76.9 rushing yards per game in 2022. Jensen playing should immediately help Tampa's rushing attack against a Cowboy defense susceptible to the ground game. He also brings stability for Tom Brady, who has had to get rid of the ball quickly behind a banged-up offensive line.