Author of old dynasty Tom Brady set to collide with creator of new one Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LV

After all, they are the last two quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl -- one in the twilight of his career, the other still much closer to the dawn of his.

"Being able to go up against one of the greatest, if not the greatest quarterback of all time, in his 150th Super Bowl, it's going to be a great experience for me," Mahomes said after the game. "To go out there and have a chance to repeat, and I get to do it against the best, it's something special and I'll be excited for the opportunity."

The Chiefs' 38-24 victory over the Bills in the AFC Championship Game bore all the familiar marks of so many Chiefs games. They fell behind early -- the Bills scored the first nine points -- and then roared back, forcing a jittery performance from Bills quarterback ﻿Josh Allen﻿ and igniting on offense with the usual panoply of big plays and Mahomes derring-do. After falling into that early hole, the Chiefs scored 38 of the next 44 points, the offense creating one big play after another in a 21-point second quarter. ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ had 172 yards receiving on just nine receptions, ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ had 118 yards on 13 catches. If there was a concern about the Chiefs this year, it was of the first-world-problems variety: They were not blowing out teams the way they did last season, and they struggled, particularly in the second half of the season, to put teams away after gaining a lead. Rest easy -- the Chiefs looked unstoppable again.