Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs defeat Bills for return trip to Super Bowl

4) This moment felt like it was a little too big for Allen, at least in the first half. The progress the quarterback had made in his best season to date seemed to melt away amid the pressure of the AFC Championship Game, with Allen reverting to tendencies that doomed him in previous campaigns even after a hot start that saw the Bills take a 9-0 lead. By halftime, Allen had completed just 12 of 23 attempts for 104 yards and the game's first score, and Buffalo's offense was struggling to find a pace needed to match the Chiefs, especially when presented with scoring opportunities. A failed third-down conversion inside Kansas City's 10 just before half (which led to the aforementioned field goal) felt as if it would end up being more significant than it appeared at the time, and thanks to the Chiefs' growing momentum advantage that carried over into a second-half scoring onslaught, it proved to be correct. Diggs was far from the game-changing receiver he'd been, too, and when it was all said and done, it felt as if this game was more of a teaching opportunity for the upstart Bills than it was a legitimate chance to reach the Super Bowl. The Bills are on a great track to see them return to this type of stage for years to come, and we can't wrap this game up without commending rookie kicker Tyler Bass﻿, who was lights out in his four attempts, including two from 51 yards in a high-pressure environment. But just like Michael Jordan's Bulls had to hit the weights before they were strong enough to take down the Bad Boy Pistons, these Bills had to taste defeat at the hands of the kings before they could potentially discover their own success. It's not guaranteed they'll be back, but if they do return, the Bills will be happy to have had this experience under their belts.