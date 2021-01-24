Tom Brady, Buccaneers stave off Packers for NFC Championship Game win, trip to Super Bowl LV

For the first time in NFL history, a team will play the Super Bowl in its home stadium. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading to Super Bowl LV at their own Raymond James Stadium, as they staved off Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, 31-26 , on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game. Having taken a 28-10 lead in the third quarter, the Bucs withstood a Packers surge and hung on to reach the Super Bowl on Feb. 7 against either the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs. The Bucs are back in the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2002 season, when they won their only Super Bowl, while Brady will return to the big game for the 10th time.

1) New team, new conference, new city, same result. Tom Brady is going back to the Super Bowl. TB12 will play in his 10th Super Bowl after helping guide the Buccaneers to a road win in Lambeau Field over MVP favorite Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. The 43-year-old QB made plays early, particularly on third downs, dropping dimes and stepping into rifle shots over the middle. Brady tossed three TDs and 12 first downs to move the chains in several high-leverage situations. He finished with 280 yards, but could have earned more if it weren't for several Bucs drops. Brady stubbed his toe in the second half, throwing three interceptions when Tampa could have put the game away, including a pass just high off Mike Evans﻿' fingertips. The Bucs D picked up its QB, however, as Tampa held on for the win. Brady was fearless with downfield shots, attempting nine passes of 20-plus air yards. He was feast or famine on those plays, with all three of his INTs coming on those shots. For all the criticisms of Brady's arm early in the year, the old man proved once again he's still got a rifle and deep touch when given time. Given his age and all the things stacked against him heading into his first season with a new team after 20 years, it's remarkable. For all the superlatives that can be said about Brady, that he's playing for the chance to hoist his seventh Lombardi Trophy is the highest praise that can be said about one of the game's greatest competitors.