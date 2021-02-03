Bucs DC Todd Bowles: Tom Brady's people skills something 'you can't pay enough money for'

For nearly 20 years, Todd Bowles manned sidelines opposite Tom Brady on game day. The 2020 season afforded the veteran coach a chance to see a different side of the veteran QB.

Ahead of the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV clash with the Chiefs, Bowles was asked during an appearance on the Huddle & Flow podcast what's stood out most to him about Brady after being around him in practice and meetings.

Obviously, the Bucs defensive coordinator took a moment to appreciate the future Hall of Famer's skills in between the white lines. The ability he spent the most time discussing, however, pertained to what the 43-year-old brought to the team off the field.

"This may sound crazy but the biggest thing I've found about Tom, other than his work ethic and his diligence and his precision to be the best, he makes everyone else feel important and feel like superstars," Bowles told NFL Network's Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter. "You have superstars that'll sign autographs and walk off, you have guys that'll be to themselves and everything else; he can laugh at himself and he can go up to a scout team guy or walk off with a defensive guy or offensive guy and they can talk football. And, by the time you're finished talking to him, you'll feel like you're helping him as opposed to him helping you."

It has often been said that the true test of a great leader is his ability to make those around him better. Yes, no one player can do it all alone but Tampa's one-season turnaround from missing the playoffs for a 12th straight season to going to the Super Bowl is a testament to the type of impact Brady has had.

From Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to defensive standout Devin White﻿, many Bucs players have expressed how invigorated and motivated they've felt ever since the front office reeled in the biggest free-agent fish during the offseason.

Bowles, who will coach on the sport's biggest stage for the first time on Sunday, has seen how quickly the team has transformed since he arrived two years ago. An evolution he acknowledged extends beyond the confines of the game itself.