Tom Brady sets Buccaneers franchise record with 34th TD pass of 2020 season

Published: Dec 26, 2020 at 02:00 PM
Nick Shook

﻿Tom Brady﻿ has rewritten one record in his first season in Tampa.

Brady's second touchdown pass of Saturday's game against the Detroit Lions was his 34th of the season and a record-breaking score, resetting the single-season franchise high for passing touchdowns. Brady surpassed former No. 1 overall pick ﻿Jameis Winston﻿'s record of 33 passing touchdowns set last season. Brady unsurprisingly one-upped the man he replaced when he connected with ﻿Mike Evans﻿ on a 27-yard score.

Brady's own single-season high is 50 touchdowns, which he certainly won't reach before the end of the campaign, but his record-breaking Saturday is just another example of the impact of Brady's high expectations on a franchise that hasn't enjoyed success in over a decade. His presence has helped elevate the play of Evans, too, who matched his own single-season receiving touchdown high of 12, which is also a franchise record.

Brady made more history Saturday by simply suiting up. The quarterback became just the fourth non-specialist to play in 300 regular-season games, joining the rare company of Pro Football Hall of Famers George Blanda, Brett Favre and Jerry Rice.

Brady can pass Rice and Favre on the all-time list by playing just a quarter of the 2021 regular season, but he's still far from the incredible 340 regular-season games played by Blanda, who retired at 32 years old before returning to play through his age-48 season.

Brady has said he wanted to play to 45, getting within striking range of Blanda, who set that career games played mark before the NFL expanded the regular-season schedule to 16 games. At 43, Brady is showing few signs of slowing, leading the Buccaneers into prime playoff position and making his impact on a record book yet again.

