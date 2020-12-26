Tom Brady sets Buccaneers franchise record with 34th TD pass of 2020 season

﻿Tom Brady﻿ has rewritten one record in his first season in Tampa.

Brady's own single-season high is 50 touchdowns, which he certainly won't reach before the end of the campaign, but his record-breaking Saturday is just another example of the impact of Brady's high expectations on a franchise that hasn't enjoyed success in over a decade. His presence has helped elevate the play of Evans, too, who matched his own single-season receiving touchdown high of 12, which is also a franchise record.

Brady made more history Saturday by simply suiting up. The quarterback became just the fourth non-specialist to play in 300 regular-season games, joining the rare company of Pro Football Hall of Famers George Blanda, Brett Favre and Jerry Rice.

Brady can pass Rice and Favre on the all-time list by playing just a quarter of the 2021 regular season, but he's still far from the incredible 340 regular-season games played by Blanda, who retired at 32 years old before returning to play through his age-48 season.