Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher will miss Super Bowl after suffering torn Achilles

The initial fears regarding Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher﻿'s injury have been confirmed.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the left tackle tore his Achilles during Sunday's 38-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills, per a source informed of the situation.

Coach Andy Reid intimated the news would be bad Sunday night when he said, "it doesn't look too good with the Achilles," regarding Fisher.

It's a brutal blow for Fisher and the Chiefs, heading to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sans their starting left tackle. With right tackle ﻿Mitchell Schwartz﻿ also still out due to a back injury, K.C. is looking at facing the Bucs without both of their starting tackles in the Super Bowl.

We saw what type of damage ﻿Shaquil Barrett﻿ and ﻿Jason Pierre-Paul﻿ can cause against backup offensive linemen in the NFC Championship Game when they harassed ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿, who was missing star left tackle ﻿David Bakhtiari﻿. The absence of Fisher could prove a massive hole for the Chiefs to overcome.

After Fisher exited the game, ﻿Mike Remmers﻿ moved from right tackle to left tackle, ﻿Andrew Wylie﻿ moved to RT from right guard, and veteran ﻿Stefen Wisniewski﻿ entered the game at RG. The Chiefs have two weeks to figure out the best combo of five to protect Mahomes in the Super Bowl.