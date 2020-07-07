Chiefs' dynasty hinges on moves post Patrick Mahomes deal

We knew the numbers would be mind-blowing. We expected something that defied imagination. It was never a question of whether Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was worth the money or what place his new deal would hold in the universe of largest contracts ever. It was only a matter of when it would happen and how this transaction would impact this franchise's hopes of building a dynasty.

The new is that Mahomes and the Chiefs finalized a 10-year contract extension worth up to $503 million on Monday. The impact is that Mahomes can now say he's signed the largest deal ever given to any professional athlete, let alone one who toils in the National Football League. There are still plenty of details to be revealed and explored – the deal has $477 million in guarantee mechanisms that give Mahomes certain outs if the mechanisms aren't exercised – but make no mistake, this deal sends a clear message to everyone else in the sporting world. What we have to figure out now is how this affects the team going forward.

Every team in the NFL understands what happens when you have a young quarterback who blossoms into a star quickly. Those franchises commit themselves to doing everything possible to win while that signal-caller is still working on a franchise-friendly rookie deal. The team accepts that a huge payday is coming down the road at some point. It's merely a question of whether the franchise can win a championship before that gigantic bill comes due.

The Chiefs accomplished that goal in February, as they beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV and claimed their first world title in 50 years. They've also watched Mahomes win a league MVP award in his first season as a starter and immediately turn himself into the NFL's biggest star. The talk of a record contract, one worth as much as $50 million per year, began as soon as he hoisted that Lombardi Trophy in Miami. There were plenty of people who even wondered aloud if there was any amount Mahomes could receive that wouldn't feel like a low-ball arrangement.