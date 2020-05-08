Chiefs' 2020 schedule creates difficult road back to Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs understand all the potential hurdles that come with being defending Super Bowl Champions -- the lost hunger resulting from a dream fulfilled, the emotional drain of an intense journey, the long-term impact of an offseason in perpetual celebration. Today, things just got even more real. This is a team that adopted the mantra "run it back" as it embarks on an attempt to claim back-to-back titles. If that actually does happen, then the Chiefs' schedule indicates that they will have earned every last bit of that desired glory.

The first two months of this season are going to tell us everything we need to know about how prepared Kansas City is to be the hunted. The Chiefs' first seven games include four against teams that qualified for the playoffs in 2019. They will play just three contests at Arrowhead Stadium before the calendar turns to November. And if you think the back end must be easier, consider this: Of the four NFC South opponents Kansas City will face this year, the two toughest will come on the road as well (against Tampa Bay in Week 12 and New Orleans in Week 15).

That's the type of gauntlet that only the most focused and talented of teams could weather. It's not simply that the Chiefs are taking on some of the league's best. It's that most of those teams will be coming at them in waves, without much room for relief. Even the AFC West -- which Kansas City has won four straight years -- is going to offer more of a test this fall. Every division rival has spent this offseason beefing up on defense and adding as many weapons as possible to counter all the firepower the Chiefs' offense brings to the table.

All those opponents know Kansas City is coming into this season intent on a repeat, even if that has only happened once this century (when New England claimed Super Bowl wins in the 2003 and 2004 seasons).