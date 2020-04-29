Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland facing 4-game suspension

Bashaud Breeland's Tuesday arrest on misdemeanor charges will likely bring him attention from the NFL, which had already imposed punishment during the offseason for a separate violation of league rules.

Prior to his arrest, Breeland was facing a four-game suspension for a separate violation of the league's substance-abuse policy, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources informed of the situation.

Breeland is appealing the suspension, which could end up being reduced thanks to the new collective bargaining agreement implemented by the NFL and NFLPA last month. Among the changes in the CBA are new substance-abuse policy standards, which include significantly reduced punishments for violations. This change makes it more likely an appeal results in a lesser punishment for Breeland, per Garafolo.

As for his arrest, Breeland's attorneys released a statement Wednesday claiming the Chiefs cornerback is innocent until proven guilty.

"Mr. Breeland is facing only misdemeanor chargers in connection with this incident," attorneys J. Preston Strom Jr. and Bakari T. Sellers said in the statement. "None of the crimes charged allege that Mr. Breeland was consuming alcohol at the time of the arrest."

The Chiefs told NFL Network they were aware of the situation, but would have no further comment.

Breeland was a key contributor to the Chiefs' run to their Super Bowl LIV title, starting 15 of 16 games and recording 48 tackles, eight passes defended and two interceptions. His interception of 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was an important play in Super Bowl LIV, helping the Chiefs tie the game before halftime.

Breeland re-signed with the Chiefs in April on a one-year deal.