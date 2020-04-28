Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland arrested on multiple charges

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland was arrested on Tuesday in South Carolina on multiple charges.

The 28-year-old Breeland, according to the York County Sheriff's Office inmate report, faces charges of resisting arrest, having alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken, having an open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash and driving without a licence.

Breeland was booked into a York County, South Carolina jail on Tuesday, per the inmate report. He was still in custody and had yet to be bonded out.

The Chiefs told the NFL Network they were aware of the situation, but would have no further comment.

Breeland was a starter in first season with the Chiefs during their run to becoming Super Bowl champion. He tallied 48 tackles, two interceptions, eight passes defended and two fumble recoveries.

After four seasons with the Redskins to start his career, Breeland moved on to the Packers for a season before coming to Kansas City for the 2019 campaign. Breeland re-signed with the Chiefs earlier in April on a one-year deal.