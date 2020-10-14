Offensive Player Rankings, Week 6: Five players who are better than stats suggest

2020 stats: 5 games | 101 att | 374 rush yds | 3.7 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 19 rec | 123 rec yds | 1 rec TD





﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Joe Mixon﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ seems to have run into a buzz saw in 2020 after recording back-to-back seasons with at least 1,100 rushing yards. The fourth-year pro has had one game, a Week 4 win over Jacksonville, in which he rushed for 150 yards, more than 6.0 yards per carry and a TD (he had two). He's failed to crack the century mark in every other game and has recorded less than 3.0 yards per carry in three games. Even with this rough start, Mixon's 3,305 career rushing yards leads the loaded 2017 draft class, which includes guys like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara. That's saying something.





Mixon is at the mercy of a first-year quarterback and a bad offensive line in the Cincinnati offense, which is often playing from behind. Although the Bengals have shown more balance over the last two weeks, they must find some consistency in the run game, which in turn will help ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Joe Burrow﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿. Right now, the rookie passer can't protect himself against constant pressure (he's almost on pace to hit my rookie sack mark of 76, and that's not a good thing), and the only way to alleviate that pressure is to give the ball to Mixon.