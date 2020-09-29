Offensive Player Rankings, Week 4: Eyeing six QB situations

Current QB: Carson Wentz. Backups: Jalen Hurts, Nate Sudfeld.





Doug Pederson was insistent Carson Wentz will remain the team's QB1 on Monday morning after tying the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. I have to agree with Pederson here. Wentz shouldn't be benched. I'm not in the meeting room, so I don't know what's going on between play-caller and quarterback, and it's clear they are working through some things right now. After watching the All-22 Coaches Film, I can tell you that Wentz is struggling to find rhythm with his receivers, many of whom are failing to get separation. It's not all on his targets, though. Wentz's reads aren't sharp, he's missing throws and he's missing open targets by looking to the wrong side of the field a bit too often. There were a few times Sunday when he got the ball to the right guy, but he was three progressions behind.





Some of this is on the play-caller, but some of it is because Wentz is simply getting to his second, third and fourth progressions late as a result of being too focused on his No. 1 target, tight end Zach Ertz. Whether Wentz isn't trusting his pass-catchers or pressing, I've still seen flashes of great quarterback play. Yes, it's true that Wentz must improve -- like, NOW -- if the Eagles intend to turn the season around, but trotting rookie Jalen Hurts out there isn't the answer.