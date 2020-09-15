Offensive Player Rankings, Week 2: How Bears can keep winning

For three quarters of the Chicago Bears' Week 1 game, I saw the same Mitchell Trubisky that was in hot water all season long in 2019: the quarterback who locks on to one wide receiver, wishes him open, then watches his guy knock the ball away from the defender.

This kind of QB play dug Chicago into a 23-6 hole at the start of the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions -- and surely no one honestly thought Trubisky and the Bears' offense, a unit that converted one of nine third downs up to that point, could string together a late comeback. But to Trubisky's credit, he was better going through his reads and strung some nice throws together. Making better decisions and delivering a more accurate ball was the difference in completing eight of 10 passes for 89 yards, three TDs and a 143.3 passer rating in the fourth quarter, as opposed to going 12-of-26 for 153 yards and a 65.1 passer rating through three quarters. And it also helped the Bears score 21 unanswered points to defeat the Lions and begin the 2020 season 1-0. (A thank you to D'Andre Swift is also in order, Bears fans.)

The real question is: How can Trubisky capture that fourth-quarter success for an entire game?

When I watched the All-22 Coaches Film, one thing stood out more than what I saw from Trubisky in the fourth quarter (when he showed a slight improvement as a passer). It was something I didn't see, the single biggest omission from the Bears' offensive game plan, a flaw that will leave the QB at a disadvantage if it goes unaddressed: Trubisky wasn't involved in the run game at all.

He had three total carries -- a QB sneak for no gain on the first drive of the game and a pair of QB scrambles in the second half (one for 6 yards, another for 20). There were zero designed runs for a quarterback who excels as a runner. To make matters worse for Trubisky, there were only two plays in which the Bears moved the pocket off play-action -- including the Bears' first pass play of the game (the Lions were all over it). Otherwise, Chicago ran play-action primarily to secure protection for Trubisky while he remained stationary in the pocket.

It makes zero sense. Trubisky is a much better quarterback when he's able to move freely in the pocket and use his legs as a rusher. This would have been especially true against a Lions defense that played a ton of man coverage, challenging Bears wideouts to create separation and Trubisky to make throws. Ultimately, the offensive game plan we saw from head coach Matt Nagy on Sunday is more suited for pocket passer Nick Foles, who lost the QB1 job to Trubisky in training camp. The former Super Bowl MVP excels at reading defenses, going through reads and making (mostly) accurate throws. With Trubisky, Nagy must revert to what worked in 2018: During the former No. 2 overall most successful campaign, nearly half of Trubisky's 70 rushing attempts were designed runs.