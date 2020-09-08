Offensive Player Rankings, Week 1: Browns a top-5 offense?

The NFL's offseason darling of 2019, the Cleveland Browns failed to make good on the hype during the regular season. They were expected by some to go to Super Bowl LIV but they didn't even make the playoffs, finishing third in the AFC North at 6-10.

One of the biggest letdowns was the offense that featured major firepower: QB Baker Mayfield, RB Nick Chubb, RB Kareem Hunt, WR Jarvis Landry and WR Odell Beckham Jr. Believe it or not, this talented unit finished 22nd in the league in passing, scoring and total offense, but don't expect production this low from the Browns in 2020. They made a few key moves in the offseason that will help this offense make the biggest jump in the league:

1) Hiring Kevin Stefanski as head coach. The Browns were all over the place under head coach Freddie Kitchens last season, scoring a ton of points versus a good defense one week then laying an egg against a far-lesser unit the following week. Enter Stefanski, whose scheme will undoubtedly make this unit more efficient and consistent.

His quarterback-friendly offense highlights what Mayfield naturally does best as a passer who moves the pocket, excels in play-action and looks to make big plays downfield. The third-year QB had nine touchdown passes off play-action in 2019 (tied for third-most in the NFL), and now gets to play for the guy who coordinated one of the league's top play-action offenses in Minnesota. Mayfield will get away from being a sitting duck and making poor decisions in the pocket like he often did last season out of shotgun, recording the lowest passer rating among 32 QBs with 150-plus shotgun attempts, per Next Gen Stats. He shouldn't have to endure those struggles as often under Stefanski, whose Vikings operated out of shotgun on a league-low 30.3 percent of plays in 2019.

Instead, most of the time Mayfield will take the snap from under center on plays that will challenge the defense because many sets will look the same (or very much alike, at least) from a formation and pre-snap movement standpoint. Look for Mayfield to have a lot of input, especially in the first 15 offensive plays of the game, and thrive in that position. All of this helps not only Mayfield but the skill-position players, too. That is something OBJ (who's in search of a bounce-back year) should be ecstatic about.

2) Beefing up the O-line. The Browns -- led by Chubb's 1,494 rushing yards -- averaged nearly 119 rushing yards per game last season (ranking 12th in the league) without bookend offensive tackles. They went out and signed one-time All-Pro Jack Conklin and drafted Jedrick Wills Jr. at No. 10 overall to help establish dominance on the edges in both the run and pass games. Bringing these two players in might be the most important thing Cleveland did in the offseason. In fact, don't be surprised if we see the Browns have two 1,000-yard rushers in 2020 (Chubb and Hunt). In the pass game, plenty of time should be allotted to Mayfield to get the ball out to his skill players.

3) Keeping David Njoku. The fourth-year tight end hasn't lived up to his billing as a first-round pick with his best season to date coming in 2018 (56 catches for 639 yards and four TDs). He was the subject of trade talk this summer after requesting to be dealt (he later backed off that stance). He could still be traded, of course, but for now, he's one of the backups to Austin Hooper, who signed a healthy contract in free agency. The thing is, Stefanski's offense uses a lot of two-tight end sets, so Njoku is still a key part of the offensive success as a pass catcher and blocker, even with impressive rookie Harrison Bryant competing to be the TE2.