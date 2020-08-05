Cooper: Cowboys expect 'three 1,000-yard receivers this year'

When CeeDee Lamb landed in the lap of the Dallas Cowboys on draft night, fans, coaches and players alike began daydreaming of what the best trio of receivers in the NFL would look like.

Lamb joined Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, already a formidable duo who each earned 1,100 receiving yards last season. EVP Stephen Jones said recently he hasn't "seen anything like" the WR crew the Cowboys have assembled.

The question is whether all three can feast, or if the addition of Lamb would carve into the production of the other two wideouts.

Cooper, for his part, has no questions that all three can be successful right off the bat.

"You have to draft the best player on the board -- everybody understands that," he said, via the team's official website. "I think he's a great receiver. And I think with me and Michael Gallup going for 1,000 yards last season, I think the expectation is to have three 1,000-yard receivers this year."

Lamb isn't a speeding burner but enters the NFL as a big-play target with great hands, run-after-catch acumen, and stellar route-running ability. Many viewed the Oklahoma product as the best receiver in the draft. He should immediately help fill the slot position with Cooper and Gallup on the outside.

"I think he's a quick learner. He already has a good foundation, he's fundamentally sound as a route runner," Cooper said of Lamb. "It's very small, nitpicky things that I help him with, that I may see -- him being a rookie."