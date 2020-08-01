Stephen Jones hasn't 'seen anything like' Cowboys WR corps 

Long before the 2020 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys boasted a talent-rich offense able to do a great many things with little, if any, in the area of glaring needs.

When potential star wideout CeeDee Lamb dropped to the Cowboys at No. 17, however, the enthusiasm at the prospects of what could become wouldn't allow Dallas to move past him.

And that excitement is growing as the season draws closer, with Cowboys chief operating officer/executive vice president Stephen Jones thrilled at the notion of what astounding fortune may come with receivers Lamb, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup at Dak Prescott's disposal.

"We feel so good about this football team in general," Jones said Friday, via the team website. "But I must say, with jumping on CeeDee Lamb in the first round, that this receiving corps is going to be something else."

A star-studded trio of wideouts in the Lone Star State is seemingly an offensive wonderland that no doubt has Prescott, the Cowboys brass and fans and fantasy pundits, alike, salivating at the possible statistical splendor.

Cooper and Gallup each had 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 for an offense that also boasts one of the elite running backs in the game in Ezekiel Elliott. All told, Dallas averaged a whopping 431.5 yards per game, marking the first time since 1977 in which the Cowboys were the No. 1 offense in football.

Lamb enters the fray having posted back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns for Oklahoma with his 3,292 receiving yards over his past three seasons tops in the Power 5, according to NFL Research.

"I know Dak [Prescott] has thrown with them in the offseason with CeeDee, with Michael Gallup and [Amari] Cooper and the rest of the crew," Jones said. "I think it's a very unique receiving corps. I don't think we've seen anything like it."

Of course, having the top offense in the NFL certainly wasn't all that much reason for celebration at last season's early end. Despite the offensive histrionics, Dallas failed to make the postseason even though it was in an NFC East that was seen by most as the worst division in the league.

If adding Lamb adds wins in 2020, that will be the biggest reason for excitement.

Still, just like Jones, imagining how prosperous the Cowboys' receiving trio can be in 2020 is most certainly intriguing.