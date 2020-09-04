Cam Newton embodies Patriot Way; Leonard Fournette's fresh start and Adrian Peterson's potential finish

Say what you will about Cam Newton's flamboyant style and eccentric fashion choices, but the former MVP embodies the Patriot Way.

That certainly wasn't the expectation from many when the veteran quarterback signed a one-year deal to rehabilitate his career under the direction of Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels. Skeptics pointed to his demonstrative celebrations as selfish acts that wouldn't work in New England's locker room. Naysayers questioned whether the former first-team All-Pro would be able to conform to the discipline and attention to detail demanded by a coaching staff with the loftiest of standards.

By all accounts, though, Newton is not only meeting the Patriots' standard, but going above and beyond.

"I can see why he had the kind of success he had at Auburn and Carolina," Belichick said earlier this week on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "Talking to people who were with him there, the things they said about him at Auburn and at Carolina from a decade ago or 2-3 years ago or even last year, it's all the same, and it showed up here: He's an extremely hard worker. Nobody works harder than Cam does. He's here early, he stays late and he works very hard. Some players like to work on things they're good at, like if you're strong on the bench press you just throw more weight on the bench. But Cam works on things he's not at good at and tries to improve on a daily basis and that's something I really respect about him. That's not easy for players or really any of us to do. We'll get something we're not really good at or it's not our strength and you spend extra time on it, when our natural tendency is to do things we're good at. So he works extremely hard in all areas."

That's significant praise coming from a six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach with a knack for putting players in the best position to succeed. Belichick has repeatedly turned cast-offs and misfits into productive players, while also utilizing the same recipe to transform discarded stars into premier playmakers at their respective positions. From Randy Moss to Rodney Harrison to Darrelle Revis, just to name a few, Belichick has been able to coax masterful performances out of elite talents who were dismissed in previous environments.

That's why we should expect Newton to return to prominence in 2020. Sure, the 10th-year pro is on the wrong side of 30 and injuries might've robbed him of some of his superpowers. But he remains one of the most dangerous players to defend at the position as a big, physical dual-threat with a combination of arm talent and athleticism that keeps defensive coordinators up at night.

Despite an abbreviated offseason program and a training camp that didn't feature any preseason games, Newton should thrive in the Patriots' offense, working under a coaching staff that holds everyone on the roster to the highest standard when it comes to attention to the detail and preparation. The former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick will receive constant feedback on his footwork, fundamentals, ball security and situational awareness. In addition, he will get clear and concise instructions on what's expected from him and his teammates on every play. This level of scrutiny is important for all players, including superstars who've been allowed to develop bad habits without corrections.

For Newton, the Pats' fundamental focus and their overall adaptability should lead to more consistent performance. He will play in an offense that's designed for his unique set of skills. Whether it's a QB-centric running game or a movement-based passing game that features more play-action throws and bootlegs, the design of the offense will fully suit his game.