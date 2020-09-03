Saints sending 'all-out blitz' to sign free-agent DE Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney's free-agent saga could be nearing a close.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero report that Clowney has spoken multiple times to Saints coach Sean Payton about playing in New Orleans. With multiple teams interested in the Pro Bowl defensive end, including the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks, the Saints are sending an 'all-out blitz' for Clowney's services.

In an effort to get Clowney in New Orleans, sources tell NFL Network's Mike Garafolo that the Saints have been been inquiring with current players on the roster about restructuring some deals. The NFLPA currently has the Saints at $7 million available in cap space.

Clowney would be an intriguing fit in New Orleans by teaming up with Cameron Jordan on the defensive line, not to mention the prospect of joining a Super Bowl contender.

Clowney's experience in free agency has been a peculiar one this offseason. The six-year veteran and former No. 1-overall pick has been atop all free agency lists for the extent of the offseason, and has remained there with one week to go before the kick off of the 2020 season.

A holdout over a new contract in Houston led to Clowney being acquired by the Seahawks this time last year. Clowney had just three sacks in 13 games in 2019 and wasn't the impact Seattle may have hoped for.