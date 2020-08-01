Saturday, Aug 01, 2020 05:15 PM

No trade request anymore: TE David Njoku is 'all in Cleveland'

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

First-year Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was excited to get to work with tight end David Njoku and that will come to fruition.

Njoku, who had previously requested a trade out of Cleveland, is sticking with the Browns and devoted to the season ahead.

"I'm all in Cleveland," Njoku tweeted. "Time to work."

Following positive meetings with Browns general manager and others in the organization, Njoku has decided to give the team his full commitment, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, via Njoku's agent.

"So no trade request anymore," Rapoport said.

Njoku is coming off the worst season of his three-season career due to injury and reported disharmony with then-head coach Freddie Kitchens. The former first-round pick had his option picked up by the team and is under contract with the Browns for the next two seasons.

With Njoku ready to go, it's likely he'll line up in plenty of two tight end sets with Cleveland free-agent acquisition Austin Hooper.

Related Content

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to pass during an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Detroit. The Bills defeated the Lions, 24-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Lions QB Matthew Stafford placed on reserve/COVID-19 list 

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs beat the Texans 51-31. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Things are 'definitely' different for Deshaun Watson without Hopkins

Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson admits things aren't the same without De'Andre Hopkins, but it's business and business for him is focusing on the season ahead, not a new contract or his former No. 1 WR.
New York Jets inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) defends during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Patriots defeated the Jets, 33-0. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley opting out of 2020 season

Entering his second season with the franchise, New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley has decided to opt out of the 2020 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
Ryan Fitzpatrick sees players gravitating to Tua Tagovailoa
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick sees players gravitating to Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick hasn't known Tua Tagovailoa long, but he spoke glowingly of him on Saturday. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL