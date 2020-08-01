No trade request anymore: TE David Njoku is 'all in Cleveland'

First-year Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was excited to get to work with tight end David Njoku and that will come to fruition.

Njoku, who had previously requested a trade out of Cleveland, is sticking with the Browns and devoted to the season ahead.

"I'm all in Cleveland," Njoku tweeted. "Time to work."

Following positive meetings with Browns general manager and others in the organization, Njoku has decided to give the team his full commitment, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, via Njoku's agent.

"So no trade request anymore," Rapoport said.

Njoku is coming off the worst season of his three-season career due to injury and reported disharmony with then-head coach Freddie Kitchens. The former first-round pick had his option picked up by the team and is under contract with the Browns for the next two seasons.