Around the NFL

Late missed FG spoils Bengals QB Joe Burrow's NFL debut

Published: Sep 13, 2020 at 10:00 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Cincinnati did just about all it could to force overtime.

An impressive late-game drive set the stage for a 31-yard field goal that would've locked the Bengals and Chargers in a 16-all tie.

Seven seconds was all that remained on the clock and, once the ball left kicker Randy Bullock's foot, it quickly became clear that those ticks would be the last of the game. Bullock doubled over almost instantly, appearing to be in considerable pain as the ball sailed wide right, giving L.A. the 16-13 win.

"I let the team down and I'm really disappointed," said Bullock after the game after revealing a left calf cramp impacted his kicking motion, according to ESPN.

The optics of the moment, on top of his earlier makes of 50 and 43 yards, situates Bullock as the most-glaring cause for the loss but, as we know, outcomes are decided by more than a single play. Looking back on the events that led to the ill-fated kick, rookie quarterback Joe Burrow chose to examine the afternoon as a whole rather than blame it on the closing moments.

"I thought we played well enough on that particular drive to put it in the end zone and then they made the call," the No. 1 overall pick said. "Not sure what happened on the kick but it doesn't matter what happened on the kick, we should've put 'em away a lot of times before that. … A lot of different plays affected the game."

Over the last 3:08 of the game, Burrow displayed a demeanor well beyond his years. Playing under the gun with no timeouts, the prized rookie QB led a 14-play, 84-yard drive -- their longest of the day -- to give Cincy two shots at ending it. The first came on a play to A.J. Green, which is the call Burrow was referring to.

Burrow hit Green in the end zone on first-and-3 from the 3-yard line with 12 seconds left in regulation to take the lead. Unfortunately, the play was nullified after the refs determined Green pushed off to create separation from Chargers corner Casey Hayward as the two jockeyed for position.

It was as much of a bang-bang play as you'd ever see that late in the game, and it was a situation that influenced Zac Taylor, who also took into account how often the Chargers' pass rush got to Burrow for much of the game, to go for three rather than six.

"Just getting bumped back there with the rush that they can get you with, if you don't get the ball in the end zone and you take a sack there, the game's over. And you want to get a chance to tie it," Taylor said. "We felt like we had great momentum heading into overtime. It can go either way sometimes, just felt like we had great momentum, let's kick the field goal and go win in overtime."

Despite the heartbreaking loss, the Bengals should be encouraged by the guts Burrow, who finished with 193 passing yards to go along with a rushing TD, displayed in crunch time. Rather than show frustration after tossing an interception on the previous drive, the young signal-caller shook it off and moved onto the next play, something his go-to wideout loved to see.

"It's unbelievable. That guy don't flinch," Green said, per ESPN. "The way he handled himself on that last drive was unbelievable. ... We have a special one in Joe."

Related Content

49ers HC Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo has 'gotta play better'
news

49ers HC Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo has 'gotta play better'

Jimmy Garoppolo picked up where he left off in the Super Bowl. It resulted in another come-from-ahead loss for the 49ers. More criticism for Jimmy G and his missed throws is sure to follow. 
A member of the Dallas Cowboys kneels during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
news

Dontari Poe lone Cowboys player to kneel during national anthem

During the playing of the "Star-Spangled Banner," the majority of the Dallas Cowboys players stood, while DL Dontari Poe took a knee. Across the field, the Rams had multiple players kneeling and some standing. 
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) points toward the sideline between plays during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. The Vikings beat the Saints 26-20. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Saints LB Demario Davis signs three-year, $27M extension before Week 1 win

Demario Davis won twice this weekend. A day before helping the Saints beat the Buccaneers, the All-Pro linebacker signed a three-year extension worth $27 million with $18.35 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport reports.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Minneapolis. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
news

No fans for Aaron Rodgers was 'one of the strangest experiences I've had in the NFL'

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in peak form on Sunday in Green Bay's 43-34 win over the Vikings, but it was still a very strange setting for the veteran playing in front of no fans. 
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
news

Patriots QB Cam Newton downplays end-of-game scuffle with Dolphins 

Cam Newton, in what was his first foray into the longstanding rivalry between New England and Miami, found himself in a postgame scuffle upon kneeling to end the game. The Patriots QB said afterward the Dolphins were attempting to snatch his chain.
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates his rushing touchdown against the Miami Dolphins with teammates in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
news

What we learned from Sunday's Week 1 games

Cam Newton carried the Patriots to a victory in his New England debut and made a little history on the way; Gardner Minshew continued the mania as the Jaguars upset the Colts; and Ron Rivera's Washington debut was a victorious one. 
Colts fear RB Marlon Mack suffered a torn Achilles
news

Colts fear RB Marlon Mack suffered a torn Achilles

Marlon Mack might have suffered a season-ending injury. The Colts fear their starting running back has a torn Achilles, sources tell Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo. 
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr., is seen at the Lions NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
news

Lions LB Collins ejected vs. Bears after making contact with referee

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins was ejected from Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears for unsportsmanlike conduct after making contact with a referee.
Zach Ertz, Howie Roseman got into heated argument after Eagles practice this week
news

Zach Ertz, Howie Roseman got into heated argument after Eagles practice this week

Tensions between Zach Ertz and the Philadelphia Eagles seem to be on the rise, putting more uncertainty on the tight end's future in Philly.
Sep 13, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell (26) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
news

Notable injuries from Sunday's Week 1 games

New York Jets RB Le'Veon Bell did not return versus the Bills after suffering a hamstring injury. Here are the other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Sunday.
Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 1 NFL games
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 1 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) breaks up a pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) in the end zone in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Chicago won 27-23.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL