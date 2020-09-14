Late missed FG spoils Bengals QB Joe Burrow's NFL debut

Cincinnati did just about all it could to force overtime.

An impressive late-game drive set the stage for a 31-yard field goal that would've locked the Bengals and Chargers in a 16-all tie.

Seven seconds was all that remained on the clock and, once the ball left kicker Randy Bullock's foot, it quickly became clear that those ticks would be the last of the game. Bullock doubled over almost instantly, appearing to be in considerable pain as the ball sailed wide right, giving L.A. the 16-13 win.

"I let the team down and I'm really disappointed," said Bullock after the game after revealing a left calf cramp impacted his kicking motion, according to ESPN.

The optics of the moment, on top of his earlier makes of 50 and 43 yards, situates Bullock as the most-glaring cause for the loss but, as we know, outcomes are decided by more than a single play. Looking back on the events that led to the ill-fated kick, rookie quarterback Joe Burrow chose to examine the afternoon as a whole rather than blame it on the closing moments.

"I thought we played well enough on that particular drive to put it in the end zone and then they made the call," the No. 1 overall pick said. "Not sure what happened on the kick but it doesn't matter what happened on the kick, we should've put 'em away a lot of times before that. … A lot of different plays affected the game."