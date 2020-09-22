Blake Bortles signing one-year deal with Broncos

Blake Bortles will soon be back in the NFL.

The Denver Broncos are signing Bortles to a one-year deal, pending COVID-19 testing and a physical, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Denver found itself in need of an experienced quarterback following a rotator cuff injury to ﻿Drew Lock﻿ that will keep the second-year signal caller out of action for the next 3-5 weeks. Backup ﻿Jeff Driskel﻿ took over for Lock in Pittsburgh and was adequate, completing 18 of 34 passes for 256 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and keeping Denver in the game until its final stages.

While Driskel will be expected to start in the weeks ahead, the addition of Bortles provides the Broncos with some necessary insurance.

Following his exit from Jacksonville, Bortles spent the 2019 season in Los Angeles with the Rams, appearing in three games and attempting two passes. It was the first campaign in which Bortles appeared in less than 13 games, and his only year spent in Southern California.