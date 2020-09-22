Offensive Player Rankings, Week 3: Fixing the Vikings' woes

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer isn't wrong. His assessment of the team's 28-11 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday is fair. The Vikings' offense strung together a promising opening drive for the second straight week -- although this time ending in a field goal -- then crumbled. On the next eight possessions, the Vikings had three first downs, 43 total net yards, three INTs by Kirk Cousins and a safety (the team's second in as many weeks). Minnesota finished the game with 175 total yards of offense.

Over the last two weeks, in which the Vikings are 0-2, they have scored a measly 13 points in the first half. SKOL supporters are frustrated, and I get it. With the Tennessee Titans (2-0) coming to U.S. Bank Stadium this weekend, the question needs answering: Can the Vikings' offense be fixed?

The simple answer is yes. I have never been one to really critique my former coach Gary Kubiak, but there are some real issues with the game plan right now. This offense up front is made up of good zone-run blockers who move their feet and pave the way for Dalvin Cook﻿, but we're seeing this group regularly get beat on obvious passing situations (we'll get to that in a minute). The Vikings began Sunday's contest with three pass plays: a completion to Adam Thielen for no gain, another to Thielen for 18 yards and an incompletion to Irv Smith﻿. Cook registered five carries in the 13-play opening drive, which resulted in a field goal. From there, crickets for Cook.

Cook finished with 14 carries for 63 yards and a TD late in the game. He had just two receptions on two targets in the pass game. In Week 1, the newly paid back had 14 touches (12 carries, two catches on two targets). Cook's lack of touches is a real issue right now. He averaged 21.6 touches per game in 2019, when the Vikings' offense ranked eighth in scoring. This year's average of 14.5 touches per game isn't going to cut it. Cook is the team's best playmaker and must get the ball at least 25 times per game. The Vikings have done quite well being a run-centric offense in the past, and this isn't the year to get away from that with a shallow wide receiver corps and young, banged-up defense.

Right now, the unit is running through Thielen, who has 16 targets in two games (nine more than any other Vikings player), and it's not working. When watching Minnesota, it's obvious that Thielen is the only pass catcher Cousins trusts right now. He's the only one getting separation and Cousins is forcing the ball to him as a result. Tight ends Kyle Rudolph and Smith have underwhelmed, while Justin Jefferson is playing like a rookie. The former LSU standout has the ability, but is unsure in his routes two games into his NFL career. If he can stop thinking his way through the process, Jefferson could accelerate his game to be three-fourths of what Stefon Diggs was last season, and that's what Minnesota desperately needs. Cousins hasn't been sharp with poor reads and late throws, and the constant pressure (remember, two safeties this season) isn't helping. The thing is, there hasn't been just one weakness on the offensive line (which has given up five sacks in two games), but more so a carousel of mistakes by multiple guys.