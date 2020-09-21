Ravens unleash deep backfield in convincing win vs. Texans

That variety of options made a huge difference in this contest. The Ravens' defense stifled quarterback Deshaun Watson for most of the second half, just as its running game began to dominate the final two quarters. To understand how much the Ravens relied on the run to deflate the Texans, Baltimore didn't even attempt a pass for the final 12 minutes of the game. They literally kept grinding on the Houston defenders as this contest wound to its inevitable conclusion.

The Ravens were so productive on the ground that head coach John Harbaugh gave game balls to all the running backs. He could've handed out a few more to their blockers, as well.

"Our offensive line has been doing a great job and our backs have been explosive," said Jackson, who also completed 18 of 24 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown. "They're doing their jobs and we needed that today."

The Ravens will need that all season. Last year was about Jackson's emergence, proving that they could win with an unconventional quarterback producing unexpected brilliance. The league wasn't ready for all the ways Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman unleashed Jackson on opposing defenses. The Ravens also knew there would be more tactics used to keep their star quarterback from thriving for a second consecutive season.

There was plenty of attention paid to Jackson's need to improve as a downfield passer -- which he has done -- for this offense to go to another level. However, the Ravens will be better as long as they don't ask too much from Jackson, at least not when it comes to putting his body in danger. He took a few big shots on Sunday, but it's clear the Ravens are working harder to let others endure that kind of punishment. As proof, Jackson only had seven carries in Baltimore's season-opening win over the Cleveland Browns.

This isn't to say Jackson is going to stop being a dangerous runner. That element is exactly what separates him from so many other elite quarterbacks, and he usually does a good job of not exposing himself to too many violent hits. It's just that these Ravens are better on defense and more diverse in how they can attack opponents on offense. All those options in the backfield mean Jackson can do even more damage on play-action passes downfield.