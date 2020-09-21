Mike Zimmer: Vikings offense 'not very good at anything' right now

The Minnesota Vikings were steamrolled for the second straight week, this time losing 28-11 to the Indianapolis Colts in a game that didn't even feel as close as the 17-point difference.

The Vikings offense was particularly dreadful, earning just 175 total yards, getting more than doubled-up by Philip Rivers and the Colts (354).

"Right now we're not very good at anything, so we've got to evaluate that," blunt coach Mike Zimmer said after the loss, via the team's official website.

Dalvin Cook rushed for 63 yards on 15 attempts with a garbage-time score. Kirk Cousins performed terribly, getting picked off three times and completing 11 of 26 passes (42.3 percent) for 113 yards while taking three sacks.

"It was just one of those days where we just couldn't get anything going," Cousins said. "We obviously need to be much, much better going forward."

Cook put it simply when asked where the offense needed to be better: "Everything," he responded.

After a 13-play, 75-yard opening drive ended in a chip-shot field goal to give Minnesota a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, the Vikings offense went into hibernation.

On the next eight possessions, Minnesota had three total first downs, 43 total net yards, three INTs, and a safety.

Kirk Cousins' 15.9 passer rating is the lowest of his career and was the second-lowest among Vikings starting QBs (minimum 15 attempts): Brad Johnson had a 10.3 vs. the Bears in Week 13 of 2006. Cousins' passer rating was the fourth-worst in a single game since 2010, joining Andy Dalton (2.0 in 2014), Sam Darnold (3.5 in 2019) and Brandon Weeden (5.1 in 2012) at the bottom of the heap.

Sunday marked the first time Cousins has thrown two or more INTs in the first half in his career and was his first three-plus interception game as a Viking.

"He didn't play very good," Zimmer said of Cousins. "I don't know. I'll have to look at the tape."

It's not just a one-week aberration for the Vikings. Minnesota has recorded 175 total yards or fewer in three of the last six games (including playoffs) and is 1-5 in that span.