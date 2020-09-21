Around the NFL

Mike Zimmer: Vikings offense 'not very good at anything' right now

Published: Sep 21, 2020 at 10:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Minnesota Vikings were steamrolled for the second straight week, this time losing 28-11 to the Indianapolis Colts in a game that didn't even feel as close as the 17-point difference.

The Vikings offense was particularly dreadful, earning just 175 total yards, getting more than doubled-up by Philip Rivers and the Colts (354).

"Right now we're not very good at anything, so we've got to evaluate that," blunt coach Mike Zimmer said after the loss, via the team's official website.

Dalvin Cook rushed for 63 yards on 15 attempts with a garbage-time score. Kirk Cousins performed terribly, getting picked off three times and completing 11 of 26 passes (42.3 percent) for 113 yards while taking three sacks.

"It was just one of those days where we just couldn't get anything going," Cousins said. "We obviously need to be much, much better going forward."

Cook put it simply when asked where the offense needed to be better: "Everything," he responded.

After a 13-play, 75-yard opening drive ended in a chip-shot field goal to give Minnesota a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, the Vikings offense went into hibernation.

On the next eight possessions, Minnesota had three total first downs, 43 total net yards, three INTs, and a safety.

Kirk Cousins' 15.9 passer rating is the lowest of his career and was the second-lowest among Vikings starting QBs (minimum 15 attempts): Brad Johnson had a 10.3 vs. the Bears in Week 13 of 2006. Cousins' passer rating was the fourth-worst in a single game since 2010, joining Andy Dalton (2.0 in 2014), Sam Darnold (3.5 in 2019) and Brandon Weeden (5.1 in 2012) at the bottom of the heap.

Sunday marked the first time Cousins has thrown two or more INTs in the first half in his career and was his first three-plus interception game as a Viking.

"He didn't play very good," Zimmer said of Cousins. "I don't know. I'll have to look at the tape."

It's not just a one-week aberration for the Vikings. Minnesota has recorded 175 total yards or fewer in three of the last six games (including playoffs) and is 1-5 in that span.

With the season spiraling quickly, Zimmer's 0-2 squad will have to fix the leaks in a hurry.

Related Content

Dec 29, 2019; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
news

Broncos fear WR Courtland Sutton suffered serious knee injury

Denver Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury, Ian Rapoport and James Palmer reported. He's scheduled to have an MRI.
What to watch for in Saints-Raiders on 'Monday Night Football'
news

What to watch for in Saints-Raiders on 'Monday Night Football'

The time has finally arrived for the Las Vegas Raiders to make their long-awaited debut inside Allegiant Stadium.
Watermelon onside kick: Dan Quinn assures Falcons players 'definitely' know rules
news

Watermelon onside kick: Dan Quinn assures Falcons players 'definitely' know rules

Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn says the players "definitely" know the rules after a botched attempt to secure the ball after a watermelon onside kick.
Tom Brady: Buccaneers offense 'a long ways from where we need to be'
news

Tom Brady: Buccaneers offense 'a long ways from where we need to be'

Tom Brady doesn't lose two games to open a season. The Buccaneers quarterback improved on Sunday to 4-0 in his career in Week 2 starts following a Week 1 loss.
Sean McDermott: Josh Allen has 'ice water in his veins' as QB leads Bills to comeback win
news

Sean McDermott: Josh Allen has 'ice water in his veins' as QB leads Bills to comeback win

Josh Allen's quest to silence the vocal doubters continues its upward ascent. The Bills QB set a personal record for the second straight week, throwing for 417 yards and adding four TDs in a 31-28 win over Miami.
Kliff Kingsbury: Kyler Murray 'one of the most dangerous people' in the open field
news

Kliff Kingsbury: Kyler Murray 'one of the most dangerous people' in the open field

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray once again proved he's a dual-threat force in Arizona's 30-15 victory over Washington, passing for a touchdown and rushing for two more. 
Giants to work out Devonta Freeman after Saquon Barkley suffered knee injury Sunday
news

Giants to work out Devonta Freeman after Saquon Barkley suffered knee injury Sunday

Since rejecting a deal with the Seattle Seahawks in the spring, free agent running back Devonta Freeman has taken a couple of visits but hasn't signed with a new club.
Cam Newton stuffed on Patriots' 'best play' to end 35-30 loss
news

Cam Newton stuffed on Patriots' 'best play' to end 35-30 loss

With the game on the line and one yard to go, the Patriots called Cam Newton's number and he was stuffed by Lano Hill and L.J. Collier. "We had one play to score and we tried to go with what we thought was our best play," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy watches play against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
news

Mike McCarthy logs first win with Cowboys after stunning comeback

Mike McCarthy has won in dramatic fashion at AT&T Stadium before. Just never this improbably. "I had one on the other sideline, but it's not like this," the former Packers coach said. 
What we learned from Sunday's Week 2 games
news

What we learned from Sunday's Week 2 games

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers bounced back, the 49ers barely survived but still downed the Jets and Stephen Gostkowski is a game-winner once more. Here's what we learned from Sunday's Week 2 slate.
Chargers' Justin Herbert starts at QB over injured Tyrod Taylor vs. Chiefs
news

Chargers' Justin Herbert starts at QB over injured Tyrod Taylor vs. Chiefs

The Los Angeles Chargers started their 2020 first-round pick at quarterback against the Kansas City Chiefs. Last week's starting QB Tyrod Taylor suffered a chest injury before the game and was later ruled out for the day.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL