Lamar Jackson (illness/knee) misses back-to-back practices for first time in career

Published: Oct 08, 2020 at 02:14 PM
Lamar Jackson missed his second consecutive day of practice.

The Baltimore Ravens MVP quarterback was not at Thursday's session after missing Wednesday because of an illness in addition to the knee that popped up on the injury report yesterday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Both issues are considered minor, Pelissero added.

The QB completely sitting out back-to-back days is at least eyebrow-raising, even if it goes no further.

It marked the first time in Jackson's three-year career he missed consecutive regular-season practice days, per beat writer Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

It's unclear when Jackson suffered the knee issue. He played 47 of 55 snaps in Sunday's win over Washington, coming out late in the 31-17 blowout.

Friday will be a key day for Jackson to see whether he gets in at least one limited practice this week before Sunday's tilt against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Running back Mark Ingram﻿, nose tackle Brandon Williams, and right guard Tyre Phillips also missed practice Thursday.

