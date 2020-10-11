With road win over Chiefs, Jon Gruden finally has Raiders on path to redemption

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Any questions about the Las Vegas Raiders' revival under head coach Jon Gruden officially ended midway through Sunday afternoon inside Arrowhead Stadium. All the chuckles about his massive contract, the trade that sent Khalil Mack to Chicago and the willingness to stick with quarterback Derek Carr suddenly felt incredibly irrelevant. Gruden returned to the Raiders with a mandate to turn around a floundering franchise. It's now safe to say he's put this team on the right path to redemption.

Las Vegas didn't merely beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-32. The Raiders let the entire NFL know that they are serious playoff contenders this season and potential rivals for the Chiefs in the foreseeable future. This was a victory over the defending Super Bowl champion, a team that had been riding a 13-game winning streak, including the postseason. This wasn't something that could be explained by the Chiefs taking this game lightly or simply not being ready to play.

This was about a Raiders team that was tired of being bullied, laughed at and written off. It was about a franchise finding itself in the toughest possible environment, right after losing its two previous games.

"The thing I love about this team is that it doesn't matter (what happens)," Carr said. "We had a game plan coming in. We knew what we were capable of. We were [trailing] 14-3 at one point and a few years ago we would've been down about that. Now we say we can make that up in a few plays."

There were plenty of reasons to imagine the Raiders losing this game, aside from how quickly they fell behind in the first half. They had only two wins against Kansas City since Andy Reid became the Chiefs' head coach in 2013, and neither was in Arrowhead Stadium. They were taking on the league's most dangerous offense with a roster plagued by injuries and a defense that had amassed all of four sacks this season. In short, this contest had blowout written all over it.

It's better for the Raiders that they faced such dire circumstances. It says even more about what Gruden has built over the last three years, how tough this team has become and the amount of talent that has turned up inside that locker room. The Raiders didn't come to Kansas City hoping for a miracle. They came with a serious game plan and a belief that it could be executed successfully.

Arrowhead Stadium had previously been a house of horrors for Carr, as he'd lost all six games he'd play inside that venue. He wound up outplaying Patrick Mahomes in this win, finishing with 347 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception. The defense did its part as well, harassing Mahomes in the second half, blanketing his receivers and even forcing his first interception of the year. It's important to note here that Kansas City only scored eight points in the final two quarters.