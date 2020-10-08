NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Raiders' Derek Carr on rival Chiefs: 'To make it a rivalry, we have to win some games'

Published: Oct 08, 2020 at 07:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Raiders and Chiefs have had a rivalry dating back to their AFL days in the 1960s. In 121 meetings, K.C. leads the all-time record at 67-53-2.

Much of the Chiefs' bulky advantage has come with the recent win-spurt over the past seven years. K.C. has won five straight versus the Raiders. Since ﻿Derek Carr﻿ took over as the starting QB for the Silver and Black, the Raiders have a 2-10 record in the rivalry games.

"If we're being honest, to make it a rivalry, we have to win some games," Carr noted Wednesday, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Carr is also personally 0-6 at Arrowhead Stadium, where Sunday's game will kick off.

"Derek is going to hear it until he does it," Raiders coach Jon Gruden noted of the winless road record in K.C.

The last meeting between the two was a whitewash, with the Chiefs blasting Gruden's team 40-9 at Arrowhead last December.

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ has won all four head-to-head matchups versus Carr in their careers as starters (first matchup was Week 13, 2018). In the four tilts, the Chiefs offense has dominated, putting up 40 points, 35 points, 28 points and another 40-burger. Carr's squad, on the other hand, struggled since that first game when the Raiders scored 33. Since, the Raiders have been held to three, 10 and nine points.

This will be Gruden and Andy Reid's 10th meeting as opposing head coaches, including playoffs (Reid has won five of the previous nine matchups). Reid is 4-0 versus Gruden as the Chiefs HC (was 1-4 vs Gruden with the Eagles).

The Chiefs' 35.8 PPG with Mahomes as the starter against the Raiders is the second highest by a starting QB versus a division opponent since the 1970 merger (min. four starts).

To be fair to the Raiders, Mahomes has dominated the entire AFC West, owning a 13-1 division record -- best by any QB vs. divisional opponents since the 1970 merger (min. five QB starts).

At 2-2, the Raiders sit second in the division, two games behind the 4-0 Chiefs. If Carr's squad is to challenge K.C. for the AFC West title, they need a victory Sunday, or else Mahomes & Co. will threaten to run away with it before the leaves fall.

Related Content

news

Jason Garrett focused on coaching Giants, not on facing Cowboys for first time 

Now the Giants offensive coordinator after over a decade in Dallas, Jason Garrett said his focus is on preparing his new team to face his old flame on Sunday, not on any personal emotion involved. 
news

NFL, NFLPA looking into multiple unauthorized workouts involving Titans players

The NFL and NFL Players Association are looking into multiple unauthorized workouts involving Tennessee Titans players since their facility closed on Sept. 29 following a COVID-19 outbreak, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
news

Falcons first-round pick A.J. Terrell activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Atlanta Falcons corner ﻿A.J. Terrell﻿ is ready to return. The team announced Thursday the first-round pick has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 5

The Buccaneers wide receiver room is pretty thin but the team is optimistic Mike Evans can play and Scotty Miller is expected to play vs. the Bears Thursday night. Here are other injury and roster news we're tracking.
news

Another Titans player tests positive for COVID-19; Sunday's game vs. Bills in doubt

Another Titans players has tested positive for COVID-19 which has put Sunday's game against the Bills in doubt.
news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott on fumbles: 'I can't give up the ball anymore'

The Dallas Cowboys offense put up outrageous, league-leading figures through four weeks. It also is tied for a league-high in another category: turnovers.
news

New England Patriots register zero new positive COVID-19 test results 

The New England Patriots had no new positive tests stemming from Wednesday's round of testing, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, per a source informed of the situation. 
news

Jack Easterby to assume Texans acting GM duties

Jack Easterby, the team's executive vice president of football operation, will be the Houston Texans' acting general manager for the remainder of the 2020 season, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Tuesday. 
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice Wednesday with minor knee injury

Lamar Jackson did not participate in Baltimore's Wednesday practice due to a knee injury, landing on the report for the first time following the Ravens' Week 4 win over Washington.
news

Texans DE J.J. Watt: 'I don't have ill will' toward Bill O'Brien

When asked about ousted coach Bill O'Brien, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt said he does not have any ill will toward him and looks forward to a fresh start.
news

'TNF' injury report: Fournette doubtful; Evans questionable for Bucs

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is doubtful and wideout Mike Evans is questionable for Thursday night's matchup against the Bears.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL