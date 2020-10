Raiders' Derek Carr on rival Chiefs: 'To make it a rivalry, we have to win some games'

The Raiders and Chiefs have had a rivalry dating back to their AFL days in the 1960s. In 121 meetings, K.C. leads the all-time record at 67-53-2.

Much of the Chiefs' bulky advantage has come with the recent win-spurt over the past seven years. K.C. has won five straight versus the Raiders. Since Derek Carr took over as the starting QB for the Silver and Black, the Raiders have a 2-10 record in the rivalry games.

"If we're being honest, to make it a rivalry, we have to win some games," Carr noted Wednesday, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Carr is also personally 0-6 at Arrowhead Stadium, where Sunday's game will kick off.

"Derek is going to hear it until he does it," Raiders coach Jon Gruden noted of the winless road record in K.C.