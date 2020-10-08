Raiders' Derek Carr on rival Chiefs: 'To make it a rivalry, we have to win some games'

The Raiders and Chiefs have had a rivalry dating back to their AFL days in the 1960s. In 121 meetings, K.C. leads the all-time record at 67-53-2.

Much of the Chiefs' bulky advantage has come with the recent win-spurt over the past seven years. K.C. has won five straight versus the Raiders. Since ﻿Derek Carr﻿ took over as the starting QB for the Silver and Black, the Raiders have a 2-10 record in the rivalry games.

"If we're being honest, to make it a rivalry, we have to win some games," Carr noted Wednesday, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Carr is also personally 0-6 at Arrowhead Stadium, where Sunday's game will kick off.

"Derek is going to hear it until he does it," Raiders coach Jon Gruden noted of the winless road record in K.C.