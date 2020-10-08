Raiders' Derek Carr on rival Chiefs: 'To make it a rivalry, we have to win some games'

The Raiders and Chiefs have had a rivalry dating back to their AFL days in the 1960s. In 121 meetings, K.C. leads the all-time record at 67-53-2.
Much of the Chiefs' bulky advantage has come with the recent win-spurt over the past seven years. K.C. has won five straight versus the Raiders. Since Derek Carr took over as the starting QB for the Silver and Black, the Raiders have a 2-10 record in the rivalry games.
"If we're being honest, to make it a rivalry, we have to win some games," Carr noted Wednesday, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Carr is also personally 0-6 at Arrowhead Stadium, where Sunday's game will kick off.
"Derek is going to hear it until he does it," Raiders coach Jon Gruden noted of the winless road record in K.C.
The last meeting between the two was a whitewash, with the Chiefs blasting Gruden's team 40-9 at Arrowhead last December.
Patrick Mahomes has won all four head-to-head matchups versus Carr in their careers as starters (first matchup was Week 13, 2018). In the four tilts, the Chiefs offense has dominated, putting up 40 points, 35 points, 28 points and another 40-burger. Carr's squad, on the other hand, struggled since that first game when the Raiders scored 33. Since, the Raiders have been held to three, 10 and nine points.
This will be Gruden and Andy Reid's 10th meeting as opposing head coaches, including playoffs (Reid has won five of the previous nine matchups). Reid is 4-0 versus Gruden as the Chiefs HC (was 1-4 vs Gruden with the Eagles).
The Chiefs' 35.8 PPG with Mahomes as the starter against the Raiders is the second highest by a starting QB versus a division opponent since the 1970 merger (min. four starts).
To be fair to the Raiders, Mahomes has dominated the entire AFC West, owning a 13-1 division record -- best by any QB vs. divisional opponents since the 1970 merger (min. five QB starts).
At 2-2, the Raiders sit second in the division, two games behind the 4-0 Chiefs. If Carr's squad is to challenge K.C. for the AFC West title, they need a victory Sunday, or else Mahomes & Co. will threaten to run away with it before the leaves fall.