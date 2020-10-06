Offensive Player Rankings, Week 5: Russell Wilson leads at quarter mark

I've said it before, and I'll say it again. ﻿﻿﻿﻿George Kittle﻿﻿﻿﻿ is my favorite player in the NFL. The 49ers tight end does everything that's asked of him and more while exerting maximum effort on every play. In one play against the Philadelphia Eagles, Kittle caught the ball behind the line of scrimmage, stiff-armed an invisible player, stiff-armed the defender when he closed in, then dragged a slew of Eagles with him for a few yards before getting tackled for a big gain. Ultimately, he turned a negative play into a 30-yard play (thanks to a facemask by the Eagles). The weird thing is, even taking into account everything he does with the ball in his hands, Kittle is almost more fun to watch as a blocker. He's like an angry offensive tackle who can run wheel routes on defensive backs, and every week, I find myself waiting for the All-22 Coaches Film to load just so I can watch him block. So glad he's back on the field -- I'm sure the Niners are, too.





P.S. I firmly believe ﻿﻿﻿﻿Nick Mullens﻿﻿﻿﻿ would've stayed in Sunday's game had he just targeted Kittle, who caught all 15 of his targets, on every pass play.