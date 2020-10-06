Packers TE Robert Tonyan introduces himself to NFL with 3-touchdown outburst

﻿Robert Tonyan﻿ has been in the NFL since 2017, but Monday night was his official introduction to the football world.

Tonyan caught six passes for 98 yards and an eye-popping three touchdowns in a 30-16 win over Atlanta, enjoying the majority of end zone-related attention from ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ in the Packers' fourth-straight win to start 2020. He became the only Packers undrafted player in the common draft era (since 1967) to have three-plus receiving touchdowns in one game, exceeded his career touchdown total in one night, and pulled even with Tampa Bay's ﻿Mike Evans﻿ for the league lead in receiving touchdowns (five).

"When plays come to me, I've gotta make 'em," Tonyan said afterward. "Aaron had a nice little look in his eye tonight so I just was trying to roll with that."

The Packers are 4-0 and have gotten there without a ton of help from their key receivers, who haven't all been available for the same game since Week 1. No matter for Rodgers, who has instead turned to players like Tonyan and the many running backs available to him to fill the void.

Monday night wasn't Tonyan's first interaction with the end zone -- in fact, Tonyan scored a touchdown way back in the pre-pandemic Before Times of 2018, a campaign in which he appeared in 16 games and caught four passes for 77 yards and the lone score. He did so again in 2019, hauling in 10 receptions for 100 yards and one touchdown (round numbers can be so satisfying).

But Tonyan has already outdone his previous career highs in just four games in 2020, and if you'd watched the Packers at all in the lead-up to Monday night -- especially in the last two weeks -- you wouldn't be all that surprised by Tonyan's outburst. Rodgers has been consistently looking Tonyan's way this season, targeting him eight times combined in the last two weeks before he saw six targets Monday night. Of those 13 targets through the last three games (Tonyan wasn't targeted in Week 1), Tonyan has caught all but one of them.

"Constantly I'm thinking about making plays all day," Tonyan said. "Whether I'm at home on my couch, just sitting, I'm just thinking about making plays, just playing the games over and over in my head. The game has slowed down for me and is coming to me a lot easier."