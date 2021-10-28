NFL's top 10 QB-pass catcher combos in 2021: Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase fueling Bengals' breakout

This combination has produced some interesting Next Gen results since they began playing together last year. At one point in 2020, Evans was dominating the numbers when it came to touchdown receptions from 5 or fewer yards from the line of scrimmage, illustrating his elite jump-ball skills, and he's doing it again in 2021. Tampa Bay is finding success by matching up Evans with smaller defenders, leading to the most receiving touchdowns (six) from a receiver aligned wide of any quarterback-pass catcher duo this season. Overall, they've hooked up 37 times for 496 yards and seven touchdowns, with Brady boasting a blemish-free interception total of zero on throws to No. 13. They're not quite completing as many passes as expected, but we can overlook that when comparing it with their total EPA of 30.2 -- tied for the fifth-most in the NFL among quarterback-pass catcher duos. Brady knows at this point where to go when Tampa Bay gets close to the end zone, and it's paying off for the one-loss Bucs.