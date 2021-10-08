Your Gameday Guide

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is accessible by multiple transport networks. We recommend you plan your journey in advance and check before you travel.

By Train

White Hart Lane Station – 5 min walk, London Overground

Northumberland Park Station – 10 min walk, National Rail

Tottenham Hale Station – 25 min walk, London Underground, Victoria line, National Rail

Seven Sisters Station – 30 min walk, London Underground, Victoria line, London Overground

We advise that you keep up to date with local travel information at the Transport for London website tfl.gov.uk

We have partnered with National Express to offer fans coach services directly to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. As the nation's Number 1 coach company, National Express are running dedicated services from across the UK, and coaches will be there ready to take you home so you can soak up every minute of the occasion. Click here to book.

We advise you do not travel to the venue via car. Local road closures will be in place around the stadium on Gameday.

For alternative options please visit tottenhamhotspur.com and go to the 'Getting Here' pages for more detailed information.

COVID-19

These COVID-19 regulations are based on current government guidelines. Should there be a change in policy prior to the games in October, we may need to adapt our COVID-19 regulations or cancel tickets and issue refunds to meet new directives. All ticketholders must adhere to NFL and Government Covid/Vaccine/Testing guidelines at the time of the Game otherwise entry to the Stadium will be refused.

You will be asked on arrival to show either proof of a double vaccination via your NHS Covid Pass within the NHS app or proof of a negative PCR or rapid Lateral Flow Test (LFT) taken no more than 48 Hours before kick-off.

If you have not downloaded the NHS app previously (available to download from the Apple Store or Play Store on your smartphone), you will need to log in to your NHS account to set up your NHS Covid Pass. We highly recommend that you do this in advance of your arrival (available to download from the Apple Store or Play Store on your smartphone) and have it ready upon entry for quicker access.

For more information, see our COVID-19 FAQs here.

Ticket Dispatch

To coincide with Government Covid-19 advice regarding 'contactless where possible,' there will be no paper tickets dispatched for the 2021 NFL London Games. All tickets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be digital and every fan attending will need to have their own ticket downloaded and saved to their smartphone. Emails with links to download tickets will be sent approximately 7 days prior to gameday. For further information on how to forward tickets to friends and how to use your digital ticket on gameday, please click here.

If you have any issues on Gameday, there will be plenty of stewards on hand to assist. Alternatively, you can visit the ticket office, located at the North West corner of the stadium on Paxton Terrace.

Babies in ArmsA ticket is required for each person, regardless of age (including babies in arms). If you have a child under 18 months of age who you wish to bring to the game, please visit the ticket office on Gameday to collect a ticket for your child (free of charge).