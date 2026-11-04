NFL Fantasy 2026 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 9
As always, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is geared toward helping fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. You won’t see “start Jahmyr Gibbs” here. Instead, I'm exploring the players closer to the perceived fringe and aiming to optimize your lineup for a win each week. Importantly, the new “Start of the Week” and “Sit of the Week” are the calls I have deemed the most notable in each category, not necessarily the most essential players to start or sit.
Also, you’ll see quite a few references in this year’s column to NFL Pro, spotlighting insights provided through Next Gen Stats data dashboards, matchup evaluations, All-22 film and the uniquely trained Fantasy AI Assistant. You can get access to all of those tools yourself with an NFL+ Premium subscription!
P.S. Feel free to follow me on X (@MattOkada) or Instagram (@mattokadaNFL) and hit me with your questions, congratulations or complaints throughout the year.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week
After a short midseason slump, Fannin racked up 16 catches on 21 targets for 245 yards over the last two games. He’s logged a team-high 28% target share over that span. Meanwhile, the Saints have allowed 17 fantasy points per game to tight ends this season, sixth-most in the league, buoyed by big games from Brock Bowers and Isaiah Likely on double-digit targets. As seen recently, Fannin is one of the few tight ends with that kind of volume upside, and he should be a strong TE1 play in Week 9.
Notable starts
Pitts has been touchdown-dependent in an up-and-down season but should have a chance at more reliable production against the Bengals. Cincinnati has allowed the second-most receptions (seven) and receiving yards (88.7) per game to tight ends this season, and Atlanta will need to throw to keep up with Joe Burrow and Co.
Hockenson has logged four catches on five targets with a touchdown in consecutive games, and while the Bills have been a middling matchup for tight ends, they have surrendered the third-most receiving yards per game (254.7) in the NFL and 15 receiving touchdowns on the season.
We get bold in this column. Dulcich has logged at least four catches on at least five targets in four of his last five games. The Lions have allowed the most fantasy points per game to the position (by far). Dulcich is a sneakily-solid streamer in Week 9.
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Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week
If you’re still rostering Andrews and need permission to let him go, it’s time. The veteran tight end has posted fewer than 30 yards in every game since Week 3 and scored just one touchdown this season. With Lamar Jackson mostly sidelined over the last month, Andrews has averaged 4.0 fantasy points per game, fewer than Brevyn Spann-Ford and Gunnar Helm (among many others) in that time period. Plus, the Ravens are now starting undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano. Send Andrews to the bench -- or, frankly, to the waiver wire.
Notable sits
As much as I like Kincaid and his recent return to relevance, the Vikings have limited tight ends to a league-low 7.1 fantasy points per game. That includes single-digit performances by Sam LaPorta, Tucker Kraft and Colston Loveland. It’s hard to envision Kincaid breaking that ceiling.
Schultz was a popular streamer early in the season, but he has only hit double-digit fantasy points once -- and the Chargers are allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to the position. If you’re in need of a waiver-wire play, look elsewhere.