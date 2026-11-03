NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Bills claim No. 1 spot, while Bears vault into top three
Week 8 promised some true clashes of titans -- yes, even the Tennessee Titans gave us an entertaining game -- and boy, did it deliver.
The final unbeaten team fell on Sunday. Another contender might have watched its season disintegrate with the departure of its star quarterback. And one blockbuster trade paid off in box-office style on Monday night.
All of that induced significant changes to the NFL hierarchy, starting at the very top.
With Minnesota's loss at Detroit, there isn’t a blemish-free NFL team. Even the best rosters have holes. Buffalo’s offense remains explosive and was able to overcome its own early challenges to cruise to a win over Baltimore, but the big question mark lies with its defense. Sunday represented a massive improvement for the unit, which held the Ravens to 144 total yards, but it did so against an offense that was forced to rely on a third-string, undrafted-rookie quarterback. It wasn’t exactly a litmus test for the group, although an increase in aggression (the Bills blitzed on over 60 percent of dropbacks) intrigues me. It might have been a product of facing a grossly inexperienced signal-caller; it also might have been a sign of things to come.
San Francisco hit the bye at the ideal time, spending the week off processing its first loss while hoping to welcome back a collection of key contributors from injury. If the 49ers can get healthier, they should remain in the top tier for the foreseeable future.
Those who were familiar with Jeffery Simmons’ game knew he’d make an immediate difference for a Chicago front that needed an elite disruptor. The rest of the football world quickly learned about him in Monday night's 34-17 road win over the defending champion Seahawks. Simmons elevated the Bears' front by multiple levels, pressuring Sam Darnold and eventually attracting double teams that freed Montez Sweat for more one-on-one rushes in what doubled as a preview of the conundrum every team will have to navigate going forward. Chicago isn’t just an offensive machine anymore; this is a team with a defense that just might be able to complement Caleb Williams and Co.
Beating the Colts -- a team in the midst of a teardown -- is not impressive on its own. Dominating in a fashion we’ve seen from Jacksonville in two other contests (vs. Cleveland, vs. New England), however, is worthy of a bump. The Jaguars took care of business emphatically against a division rival, continuing the home-field excellence they initially established under Liam Coen during the 2025 regular season. Jacksonville is quietly deserving of consideration for the title of best team in the NFL.
This might not age well, given the serious injury questions facing the Lions, but I’m giving them the boost because of how they finished their victory over the previously undefeated Vikings. Facing a 15-12 deficit in the fourth quarter, Detroit sliced right through Minnesota’s terrifying defense with apparent ease, leaning on Jahmyr Gibbs before finishing the drive with a beautiful touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Jameson Williams. The Lions won by sticking to their offensive identity, getting another encouraging showing from the defense and outlasting the Vikings in a victory that feels bigger than most.
Denver recorded a huge win over the Chiefs with a frantic fourth-quarter comeback that should give Broncos fans hope the team can climb out of its offensive struggles before long. There were signs that it’s starting to turn for the better: Bo Nix pushed the ball downfield successfully a few times, Jonah Coleman broke out in a fashion that usually leads to an increase in importance, and the defense once again finished the job. If the Broncos can follow this trajectory, they’ll round into top form by December -- and thanks to Sunday’s triumph, they’ll be right in the thick of the race for the AFC West crown.
Seahawks fans are likely entering Brian Fleury watch after what they saw Monday night. The oft-criticized offensive coordinator isn’t the only problem -- the three personal fouls committed by Seattle in the second half didn’t help, nor did Sam Darnold’s struggles under pressure -- but the way he approached the final seven minutes of regulation might loom large in his greater evaluation. The Seahawks’ defense is still largely a monster (save for red-zone situations), but the offense simply isn’t holding up its end of the bargain. Jaxon Smith-Njigba can’t save everyone.
Well, that was a ride. The Bengals once again proved to the world that they can score plenty and have the tools to do it all afternoon, but it won’t be without some faults (e.g., Joe Burrow’s three interceptions on Sunday). More concerning was the defense, which surrendered 440 yards to Tennessee’s offense, became the latest unit to fall victim to Tony Pollard and didn’t record a significant stop until the final seconds of regulation, when Dexter Lawrence took down Cam Ward for a crucial sack. This won’t fly against better teams, and the Bengals know it.
I had a feeling the Vikings wouldn’t last in the top spot for very long. Minnesota produced another tight game that featured only a handful of positive plays from its offense (I can count five, and three included T.J. Hockenson), but for the first time this season, Kevin O'Connell's team couldn't squeak out a win. The Vikings’ defense finally crumbled in a key spot late, allowing the Lions to move down the field swiftly for their go-ahead touchdown. Unsurprisingly, Minnesota’s offense couldn’t counter. Perhaps there are limits to how much a team can rely on its D after all.
Kansas City deserves credit for generating offense on another day in which Kenneth Walker III wasn’t a major factor. The Chiefs will also be kicking themselves for not finishing off what should have been a game-winning drive to end the contest. Patrick Mahomes found his former self for a stretch in the third quarter, leading their most impressive drive of the season by repeatedly converting on third down, but their goal-line failure is concerning. They’re better with Rashee Rice in the lineup, but there’s room for improvement elsewhere.
The Patriots went to Miami -- where they’ve historically found themselves in some hair-raising situations -- played terribly in the first half and still found a way to win. Mike Vrabel addressed the team at halftime, inspiring a second-half showing that included 21 straight points to secure a mature win that lesser, more inexperienced teams wouldn’t have achieved.
Don’t look now, but the Steelers are turning into a bully fit for an AFC North crown. Pittsburgh’s defense suffocated Deshaun Watson and the Browns’ offense, while Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle tore through Cleveland’s defense in an emphatic win to grab hold of the top spot in the division. This one felt like big brother shoving little brother back into his place and giving him a noogie for good measure.
Jonathan Gannon’s defense is becoming a monster and made Bryce Young its latest victim, stifling Carolina’s offense after a hot Panthers start and shutting down their late comeback attempt on Thursday night. Matthew Golden is quickly becoming a legitimate difference-making receiver for an offense that still can’t run the ball consistently; fortunately, the latter detail hasn’t prevented the Packers from stacking wins. They feel like they’re a level or two from becoming their best version, but Micah Parsons’ anticipated return might help in that department.
The Giants cruised into the bye after earning an overtime win in Houston that was largely reliant on a suddenly powerful rushing attack and a few beauties by J.J. McCarthy. I’m still not sure what to make of this team, but it leads an NFC East that is quite bad otherwise, which is a good place to be for a squad still searching for consistency.
The Browns received the reality check they needed in Pittsburgh on Sunday, getting bullied by the Steelers in an all-too-predictable fashion. Deshaun Watson was sacked eight times behind an unpredictable offensive line, Cleveland wasted a monster day from Harold Fannin Jr., and its most important defenders were constantly seen chasing Steelers ball-carriers in vain. At 5-3, the Browns are still in a solid place and probably could benefit from a serving of humble pie. Pittsburgh smashed the entire dish in their face in Week 8.
The Bucs won a game without completing a pass. They also ran for 322 yards as a team amid a monsoon in Florida. If there’s any team in the NFL who I’d expect to complete a performance like this, it’s these Buccaneers, whose defense is suddenly transforming into a frightening monster and could power them to a division title.
Given a chance to prove their legitimacy in a winnable NFC South, the Falcons flopped about as hard as possible Sunday. Michael Penix Jr. couldn’t stop throwing the ball to the opposition, Bijan Robinson couldn’t get going on a muddy track in Tampa and Atlanta’s defense got steamrolled by Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell. The fact they lost 16-0 despite not allowing a single completion only adds to the embarrassment. And because they’re the 2026 Falcons, they’ll probably look like world beaters next week.
The Rams overcame an incredibly slow start and eventually generated some offense, turning to what is now definitively a two-headed backfield with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum to clear 100 rushing yards and pace a unit that leaned heavily on Puka Nacua. The defense bottled up a bad Chargers offense, and the Rams successfully moved back to .500 with a win the entire world expected them to secure. That’s great, but it’s certainly not vaulting them up the rankings right now.
While we can officially agree Houston’s defense isn’t the unit we’ve known it to be in recent years, the Texans have a favorable road out of the bye. Dates with the Chargers and Colts bookend a meeting with the Browns, so while 2-5 is a tough place to be after eight weeks, there’s still a path back to relevance. Keep an eye on Marvin Harrison Jr.’s role in the offense, too.
The aerial stylings of Kirk Cousins, Brock Bowers and the rest of the crew delivered again, ending the Raiders’ four-game losing skid in a wild, back-and-forth affair in MetLife Stadium. Like much of Las Vegas’ 2026 season, I certainly didn’t expect one development to emerge: rookie Mike Washington Jr. has taken over as the bell cow in Silver and Black, while Ashton Jeanty has become Klint Kubiak’s preferred third-down, pass-catching back -- and is making a difference. He played a big part in the Raiders’ comeback win Sunday and at least adds a bit of dynamism to the unit.
Carolina has had a rough couple of weeks, falling victim to the suddenly red-hot Buccaneers' defense before going to Green Bay and surrendering an early lead in a Thursday night loss. The most recent result cost defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero his job, but I’m not entirely sure he was the problem. Regardless, the Panthers will move forward at 3-4 with plenty of opportunity to still win the NFC South, but less reason to believe they’ll do so.
Lamar Jackson returned, threw one pass and suffered another injury that could end his season. Tyler Huntley sustained a toe injury that could keep him out for multiple weeks too, meaning the Ravens have officially been thrown into a full-blown crisis. They’re 4-4 in a highly competitive AFC North with no clear plan at quarterback (outside of UDFA Joe Fagnano), and their defense is crumbling before our eyes. I hate to cross a team off the list before Thanksgiving, but this feels like it’s headed toward a dark place.
Jacoby Brissett was benched (and might be a trade candidate), Gardner Minshew replaced him (and is the starter moving forward) and Tyler Allgeier went bananas in a wild comeback win over the Cowboys, giving the Cardinals their second victory in three weeks. They aren’t quite turning the corner -- and they might be without Jeremiyah Love for a while after a new ankle injury -- but they’re battling and are making for an intriguing trade partner as we near the deadline.
Remember when that person in the AT&T Stadium bowels described a Cowboys loss as “embarrassing” a few weeks ago? Well, that individual would have been spot on on Sunday. Dallas disintegrated against the Cardinals, blowing a 17-3 lead and surrendering more than 400 yards to the Cardinals. It's a loss that feels too devastating to have occurred in Week 8. It’s where the Cowboys are right now, though: They pin their hopes on their passing game, haven’t improved enough defensively and can only hope the running game produces. That’s simply not a winning formula.
Tony Pollard continued his hot streak (and increased his value on the trade market), Cam Ward produced the best game of his career and the Titans fought to the bitter end of a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Bengals. It was the second straight week in which Tennessee went toe-to-toe with an AFC North opponent, and while the result remained the same, there was plenty to like for Robert Saleh’s squad. They look nothing like the lifeless outfit we saw in the first few weeks of the regular season.
Washington recorded a much-needed win over the lowly Eagles on Sunday night in a display that wasn’t pretty but counted the same as any other victory. It’s nice to see Treylon Burks find a role in this offense, and it’s good to watch Jayden Daniels pilot the unit effectively. It also didn’t tell me all that much about where this team stands at 2-4-1.
The Dolphins continue to improve with each week and put the Patriots in quite an uncomfortable place in the first half Sunday, taking a 13-3 lead into the break. Unsurprisingly, the still-growing Dolphins surrendered that lead during a stretch that included two three-and-outs and an interception, ultimately losing to New England. Fins fans should circle Week 10 for their next best chance to win though, when they travel to Indianapolis.
Movement around the Saints slides them down during the bye week, which I hope coach Kellen Moore is using to generate more offense than they’ve produced in recent weeks. It’ll likely be their only chance of digging out of this 2-5 hole.
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The Jets are better than the No. 29 spot on this list. They’re also one of the worst teams in the NFL when it comes to closing games. They lost yet another one-score contest Sunday (their third straight), surrendering a fourth-quarter lead to Kirk Cousins’ Raiders. I’m beginning to wonder how many more losses like this can occur before folks start losing jobs.
The Rams gained 24 yards on the first 15 plays -- over their first five possessions -- of Sunday’s game and still beat the Chargers by 15 points. The Bolts continue to repeat the same mistakes (looking at you, Justin Herbert) and haven’t scored a touchdown in 27 drives. It can’t get much worse for the NFL’s only remaining winless team.
The Colts trailed 28-0 at halftime Sunday in Jacksonville. They finished with Anthony Richardson taking snaps at quarterback. They traded Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner last week, and teams are salivating over the idea of possibly prying Jonathan Taylor from their grasp. The offseason can’t come soon enough.
I’m not interested in making excuses, but I will offer explanations. This Eagles team is simply a shell of itself. The offensive line is halfway to unrecognizable, Tanner McKee is all he can be (which simply isn’t good enough to compete over four quarters), and the defense has been a major disappointment. Saquon Barkley continues to try his hardest to play through injury, but at this point, it’s simply not worth it. If this were Madden NFL, I’d simulate to the season’s end. Instead, the Eagles will continue trudging toward what seems sure to end in a top-five draft pick.