NFL Fantasy 2026 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 9
As always, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is geared toward helping fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. You won’t see “start Jahmyr Gibbs” here. Instead, I'm exploring the players closer to the perceived fringe and aiming to optimize your lineup for a win each week. Importantly, the new “Start of the Week” and “Sit of the Week” are the calls I have deemed the most notable in each category, not necessarily the most essential players to start or sit.
Also, you’ll see quite a few references in this year’s column to NFL Pro, spotlighting insights provided through Next Gen Stats data dashboards, matchup evaluations, All-22 film and the uniquely trained Fantasy AI Assistant. You can get access to all of those tools yourself with an NFL+ Premium subscription!
P.S. Feel free to follow me on X (@MattOkada) or Instagram (@mattokadaNFL) and hit me with your questions, congratulations or complaints throughout the year.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week
“Okada, I thought Detroit's defense was Swiss cheese?!” That's somewhat true, as it is still a bottom-10 scoring and total defense in 2026. However, the Lions have allowed fewer than 22 points to three straight opponents. More importantly, they’ve logged the second-most sacks per game on the season (3.4). Against a Dolphins offense surrendering the second-highest sack rate (9.2%) and fourth-most sacks per game (3.0) -- and averaging just 16.7 real-life points per game -- Detroit’s D/ST is poised for its best week of the fantasy season.
Notable starts
The Jags D/ST has flashed massive fantasy upside this season, with 13-plus fantasy points in three games. Jacksonville is facing undrafted free agent Joe Fagnano -- with both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley sidelined for Baltimore -- on Thursday night. This will be a feast.
The Bears' defense has logged at least eight fantasy points in five of the last seven games, including 10 against Seattle this past Monday night. Importantly, Chicago's run defense is superb, and the run game is all the Buccaneers have right now.
The Vikings D/ST is (obviously) the best in fantasy, but you might be justifiably worried about starting that unit against Josh Allen and the Bills. Since Minnesota managed four sacks, an interception and five fantasy points against Detroit -- currently the one tougher matchup than Buffalo -- you can play the defense against Buffalo if you don’t have room to add a streamer.
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Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week
The Ravens are still highly rostered after absolute clunkers against the Bengals (-3 fantasy points) and Bills (-1) over the past two weeks. Unfortunately, things don’t get any better in Week 9, when they take on a Jaguars offense allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to defenses. Jacksonville is top five in scoring (28 PPG) and turnovers per game (0.7) and will likely see plenty of short fields against Baltimore QB Joe Fagnano. Don’t drop the Ravens if you can help it, as they get the Chargers next week, but don’t play them on Thursday night, either.
Notable sits
The Patriots D/ST has been mostly good in good matchups and bad in bad matchups. The Packers' offense is a tougher-than-average opponent with the seventh-lowest sack rate in the league. Not to mention, Christian Gonzalez can only cover one of Christian Watson and Matthew Golden.
Outside of a wild, 20-point outing against Sam Darnold and the Seahawks in Week 5, the 49ers' defense has averaged just 2.8 fantasy points per game -- against a soft schedule -- since Week 3. The Raiders have not been soft for D/STs, allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game.
The Eagles' defense is still rostered in more than a third of ESPN leagues. People, that unit is the worst D/ST in fantasy, averaging 1.3 points per game. I don’t care that it plays J.J. McCarthy on Sunday. Get. Rid. Of. This. Defense.