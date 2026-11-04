NFL Fantasy 2026 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers in Week 9

As always, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is geared toward helping fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. You won’t see “start Jahmyr Gibbs” here. Instead, I'm exploring the players closer to the perceived fringe and aiming to optimize your lineup for a win each week.

Below are the kickers I feel strongly about starting or sitting in Week 9. Any real-life starter not named in the lists below should be relatively average and could be played in a pinch.

P.S. Feel free to follow me on X (@MattOkada) or Instagram (@mattokadaNFL) and hit me with your questions, congratulations or complaints throughout the year.