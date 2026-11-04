NFL Fantasy 2026 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 9
As always, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is geared toward helping fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. You won’t see “start Jahmyr Gibbs” here. Instead, I'm exploring the players closer to the perceived fringe and aiming to optimize your lineup for a win each week. Importantly, the new “Start of the Week” and “Sit of the Week” are the calls I have deemed the most notable in each category, not necessarily the most essential players to start or sit.
Also, you’ll see quite a few references in this year’s column to NFL Pro, spotlighting insights provided through Next Gen Stats data dashboards, matchup evaluations, All-22 film and the uniquely trained Fantasy AI Assistant. You can get access to all of those tools yourself with an NFL+ Premium subscription!
P.S. Feel free to follow me on X (@MattOkada) or Instagram (@mattokadaNFL) and hit me with your questions, congratulations or complaints throughout the year.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week
As noted in my waiver-wire column on Monday, Coleman has taken over the Denver backfield -- playing 68% of the snaps in Sunday's win over Kansas City -- and entered RB2 range in fantasy. In his three games with an offensive role this season, the rookie has averaged 10 carries, three catches, 77 total yards and 14.7 fantasy points, with a pair of rushing touchdowns. And against the Panthers, "RB2 range" might be too conservative a projection for the young back. Carolina has allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to running backs on the year (28.3), including 20 per game to their opponents' lead back since Week 4. Coleman's a must-start on Sunday.
Notable starts
After losing his rushing role to rookie Mike Washington Jr. last week -- and generally struggling on the ground throughout the season -- Jeanty might feel like a questionable start. At least for Week 9, though, play him with confidence against a Niners team allowing an NFL-high 13.8 receiving fantasy points per game to running backs.
Jacobs has been superb for fantasy since his activation two weeks ago, scoring 20-plus points in both games and claiming an impressive (and valuable) receiving role. That role could be particularly lucrative this week, as Green Bay's wideouts deal with Christian Gonzalez and Co. in New England.
The Saints have allowed 30 fantasy points per game to running backs in 2026, most in the NFL, yielding 120.4 rushing YPG (second-most) and a league-high 11 rushing touchdowns to backs. If there's one matchup Judkins should leverage into an RB1 outing, this is it.
Stevenson continues to be quietly and sufficiently productive for fantasy, scoring at least 12 fantasy points in four of his last five games. In what should be a close game vs. Green Bay, expect Stevenson to remain heavily involved as a rusher/receiver and hit double-digit fantasy points once again.
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Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week
This is a little bold, I know, but hear me out. Over the last three weeks without Lamar Jackson -- including last Sunday, when the QB exited after one play -- Henry has averaged just 56.3 total yards per game and 3.5 yards per carry, with only one touchdown and a fumble lost. He's faced a loaded box on 46.7% of his carries in that span -- and that rate is likely to go up with third-stringer Joe Fagnano starting on Thursday night. Then there's the matchup: Jacksonville has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points per game and the fewest rushing yards per game to running backs. Henry always has a shot at a touchdown, but without one, he could be a major bust this week.
Notable sits
Hampton will continue to frequent this section of the column until the Chargers turn things around (unlikely) or fantasy managers stop starting him (wise up, y'all!). He's scored fewer than eight fantasy points in four of the last five games, with a season-low 4.7 off the bye last week.
I don't like sitting Gordon, considering he's shouldered at least 17 carries in four of five games since becoming the lead back in Miami. But Detroit is a major pass-funnel defense, allowing the third-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs, and Gordon is not involved as a receiver.
The Bills might look like a "green matchup" in your fantasy app, but that's because they've allowed the third-most receiving fantasy points per game to running backs. They've been much stingier against the run, which makes them a decent fit for Aaron Jones Sr. but a bad one for Mason in Week 9.