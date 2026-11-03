Ravens to start undrafted rookie QB Joe Fagnano vs. Jaguars on Thursday
The Baltimore Ravens will start an undrafted rookie at quarterback against the 5-2 Jacksonville Jaguars.
Head coach Jesse Minter announced on Tuesday that Joe Fagnano will start Thursday night’s game against the Jaguars.
Fagnano will become the second undrafted rookie QB in Ravens history to start a game, joining Anthony Brown in 2022.
With Lamar Jacksoninjuring his right thumb just one snap into his return this past Sunday and Tyler Huntley suffering a toe injury, Baltimore had little choice but to turn to Fagnano on a short week. The rookie took over for the bulk of Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills. He went 10 of 21 for 91 yards and an interception.
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The Ravens added Kedon Slovis to their active roster and Austin Reed to the practice squad this week. Perhaps if they played Sunday, Baltimore could have turned to Slovis or imported another veteran, but playing Thursday virtually guaranteed Fagnano, who is also dealing with an ankle issue, would get the start against a good Jags squad.
Fagnano was listed as limited in the team's Monday practice estimation was upgraded to a full participant on Tuesday.
With Fagnano making his first start on a short week, expect a boatload of Derrick Henry early against a Jaguars run defense that just lost stout defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton for the season.
The undrafted rookie was an excellent story when he made the initial 53-man roster out of camp. At the time, the Ravens couldn’t have envisioned they’d need him to keep their season alive. Now it’s Fagnano versus one of the best teams in the AFC as Baltimore (4-4) tries to snap a three-game losing streak.
No pressure, kid.