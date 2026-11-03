Ravens to start undrafted rookie QB Joe Fagnano vs. Jaguars on Thursday

The Baltimore Ravens will start an undrafted rookie at quarterback against the 5-2 Jacksonville Jaguars.

Head coach Jesse Minter announced on Tuesday that Joe Fagnano will start Thursday night’s game against the Jaguars.

Fagnano will become the second undrafted rookie QB in Ravens history to start a game, joining Anthony Brown in 2022.

With Lamar Jacksoninjuring his right thumb just one snap into his return this past Sunday and Tyler Huntley suffering a toe injury, Baltimore had little choice but to turn to Fagnano on a short week. The rookie took over for the bulk of Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills. He went 10 of 21 for 91 yards and an interception.