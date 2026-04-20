2026 NFL Draft buzz: A.J. Brown not attending Eagles workouts; Giants less likely to deal Kayvon Thibodeaux

Giants less likely to deal pass rusher

Kayvon Thibodeaux was the subject of trade chatter this offseason. After Saturday's trade of Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to Cincinnati, consider that chatter muted.

New York is now considered less likely to deal the former first-round pick, and Thibodeaux is set to play out the 2026 season on his $14.751 million fifth-year option, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources.

Teams had recently talked to Big Blue about Thibodeaux, 25, but as with Lawrence, it was going to take the right price for the Giants to deal him, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo added.

Lawrence netted the Giants their second pick in the top 10 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Thibodeaux, the No. 5 pick of the 2022 draft, has started 53 of a possible 68 regular-season games for New York. He is coming off a career-worst 2.5 sacks in 10 games played in 2025.

Giants brass had expressed confidence in Thibodeaux amid the trade chatter. GM Joe Schoen said at NFL Scouting Combine in February that he expected "big things" from the pass rusher in his fifth season. While coach John Harbaugh said in reference to Thibodeaux that "everybody's tradeable," the first-year coach added he was "fired up" to coach him.

"He looks great, he's in great shape," Harbaugh said earlier this month. "I'm thinking about him on the field, getting him plugged into our defense and getting him rolling."