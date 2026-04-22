2026 NFL Draft buzz: Cowboys receiving trade calls; President Clinton crashes Dallas presser

With two picks between Nos. 12 and 20 overall, the Cowboys have legitimate draft ammunition entering Thursday.

Dallas isn't afraid to use it to navigate -- either up or down the draft board. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed Wednesday they have received calls from other teams interested in their picks and they are open to potentially trading.

"We have trades," Jones explained to reporters. "You could imagine getting a call right now and making a trade. Picks or players, you could imagine that. That hasn't usually been our experience. It has to happen when a team gets the urgency of having a player within striking range with where their pick's gonna be. Certainly, the nature of having extra picks in that first round gives more credence to some options here, and one of them would be up or down."

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said it's not a requirement for the Cowboys to keep their two first-round picks, and that there is a scenario where they could move down and acquire another Day 2 pick just outside the top 32. Dallas currently does not have a second-round selection.

"It can work both ways," Stephen Jones added, via NFL Network's Jane Slater. "You can improve your team moving back. ... Sometimes more is better than one."

Trade talks typically heat up on draft day and Dallas made it clear during its pre-draft press conference that it will be ready to pick up the phone.