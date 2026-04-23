2026 NFL Draft buzz: Chiefs, Saints among teams who could trade up in Round 1

As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, NFL.com is keeping you up to date with the latest reports, rumors and rumblings from NFL Network, ESPN and team officials. Here's what we're learning Thursday ahead of tonight's first round.
Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft is here -- and tonight we will see if there are any teams willing to trade up early in the first round to get the prospect they want.
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero sees three pockets within the first round where we can possibly see some movement, which might be predicated on who the Jets pick at No. 2 overall.
"The first one is up high. It's in the top five. Raiders are gonna stay in; we all assume they're going to take Fernando Mendoza," Pelissero said Thursday on Good Morning Football. "At two, the Jets, I expect, to stand in and make a pick at No. 2, whether that's David Bailey or Arvell Reese. Then things get interesting. At three and four, with the Cardinals and the Titans, both teams, from my understanding, are open to trading, and there are other teams in the top 10 that have at least checked in on what it would take to move up. The Saints, who are at eight, are interested in moving up in the draft -- the Chiefs at nine. Could that be for Arvell Reese if he's not the No. 2 overall pick? Could that be for the top offensive tackle? Those both make sense for those teams."
A total of five teams hold two first-round selections entering the draft, including the Jets (Nos. 2, 16), the Browns (Nos. 6, 24), the Chiefs (Nos. 9, 29), the Dolphins (Nos. 11, 30), the Cowboys (Nos. 12, 20). With ample draft capital, those teams mentioned could be seen as potential candidates to move up.
Like the Jaguars did last year in giving up a future first-round pick to select Travis Hunter, a team giving up future assets shouldn't be ruled out either.
Pelissero then expects a mid-first round run on offensive lineman, which could prompt teams to trade up and get in front of those forecasted to take a choice blocker.
"Everybody expects the Lions sitting there at 17, everyone knows what their need is," Pelissero said. "If you want your preferred tackle -- it's not one of those guys going right at the top -- get above them, go to 15 or 16 and see if you can get something done."
Late in Round 1 could be where things get really interesting as quarterback-needy teams potentially bite the bullet to nab the consensus No. 2 QB prospect of the draft, according to Pelissero.
"Then, of course, late in Round 1, as we say every year, there's always going to be -- is one of those quarterbacks going to be a trade target?" Pelissero said. "If Ty Simpson is still sitting in the green room as we get the 15, and to 20, and to 25, all eyes are going to be on teams like the Cardinals at number 34. Do they make a big move up into the bottom, which is only a couple of spots, but is big symbolically. Teams like the Patriots and the Seahawks have gotten calls already about potentially moving down -- both teams are open to moving down. In a draft where we may not have -- everybody can say there's not as much star power, there's not as many quarterbacks -- and all that's true, we could have a lot of activity tonight precisely for those reasons, and that'll make it fun."
After weeks of speculation and countless mock drafts, we will finally get clarity on what will happen in the 2026 NFL Draft. Round 1 is set to begin tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, NFL+, ESPN and ABC.
-- Michael Baca
When does Carson Beck hear his name called?
With Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson expected to be the top two quarterbacks taken in the draft, when the next signal-caller hears his name called remains a mystery.
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero sees Miami's Carson Beck as the third QB to be taken in the draft and there's a chance it could happen earlier than expected.
"I believe Carson Beck is going to be the clear QB3 in this draft," Pelissero said Thursday on Good Morning Football. "He's gonna come off in the second or third round -- I believe the second round on Friday. Cannot 100% rule out the long-shot possibility he even comes off late in the draft tonight."
Penn State's Drew Allar and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier -- two QB prospects dealing with injuries -- are expected to be taken in the third or fourth round, according to Pelissero. Clemson's Cade Klubnik is also another name to watch in the mid to late rounds.
If and when Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia gets drafted is considered the late-round wild card.
"He was the second guy for the Heisman at Vanderbilt," Pelissero said. "He won 10 games at a program that's a complete afterthought. He doesn't check any physical box; he is the same height as Kyler Murray and Bryce Young were they were coming out. He's kind of a run-around quarterback from an RPO offense. Is somebody gonna take him late? It's not going to be Day 1 or Day 2. I don't know that he gets drafted, but as you get into the sixth and seventh round, how competitive he is, those juices -- guys like talking ball with him. Coaches I've talked to who have had him on visits have all said the guy knows football and is fun to talk to."
-- Michael Baca
KC Concepcion (knee) looks ready to go
KC Concepcion will soon find out which team he will begin his NFL career with, and the Texas A&M wide receiver is setting out to prove one last time that he's physically ready.
Following minor knee surgery he underwent in March, the projected first-round pick can be seen running sharp routes on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, accompanied by videos posted on X.
Concepcion had been expected to be ready for rookie camp. Thursday's update on the night of Round 1 only ensures that will be the case.
-- Michael Baca