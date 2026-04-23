2026 NFL Draft buzz: Chiefs, Saints among teams who could trade up in Round 1

"Everybody expects the Lions sitting there at 17, everyone knows what their need is," Pelissero said. "If you want your preferred tackle -- it's not one of those guys going right at the top -- get above them, go to 15 or 16 and see if you can get something done."

"Then, of course, late in Round 1, as we say every year, there's always going to be -- is one of those quarterbacks going to be a trade target?" Pelissero said. "If Ty Simpson is still sitting in the green room as we get the 15, and to 20, and to 25, all eyes are going to be on teams like the Cardinals at number 34. Do they make a big move up into the bottom, which is only a couple of spots, but is big symbolically. Teams like the Patriots and the Seahawks have gotten calls already about potentially moving down -- both teams are open to moving down. In a draft where we may not have -- everybody can say there's not as much star power, there's not as many quarterbacks -- and all that's true, we could have a lot of activity tonight precisely for those reasons, and that'll make it fun."