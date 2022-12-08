2022 NFL season's top 10 edge rushers: No. 1 spot goes to Browns' Myles Garrett over Cowboys' Micah Parsons

OVERALL SCORE: 97





The NFL’s greatest Swiss Army Knife on the defensive side of the ball has not slowed down in Year 2. It’s no secret that pass rushing is where Parsons has primarily made a name for himself. Parsons leads the NFL with an 18.8 percent QB pressure rate since being drafted in 2021 (min. 300 pass rushes), and he has matched Aldon Smith as the only players in NFL history to have nine games with two or more sacks in their first two seasons (with five games left this season to surpass Smith). If pass rushing was all Parsons could do, he’d still be in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation -- but there’s even more to his game. Parsons ranks second among all edge players with 94 defensive stops since 2021 (trailing only Maxx Crosby’s 101). His 136 tackles lead all edge players in the same time span. On a team level, he’s spearheaded a Cowboys group that comfortably leads the NFL in pressure rate (35.8%) and sack rate (11.2%), as Dallas is nipping at Philadelphia’s heels in the remarkably competitive NFC East.