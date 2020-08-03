Training Camp Debrief: COVID-19 reshaping NFL before season starts

2) The Broncos' offensive line has a familiar problem. After years of striking out in an effort to fix his O-line, Broncos GM John Elway was entering camp with the best-looking group he's ever had, supplementing last year's promising rookie guard, Dalton Risner, with free-agent OG Graham Glasgow and third-round C Lloyd Cushenberry. While the unit's interior still looks rock solid, Monday's announcement by right tackle Ja'Wuan James that he's opting out is a familiar blow.

James was given $27 million fully guaranteed last offseason to stabilize one of the worst revolving doors in the NFL. He was only able to play three games, had some disagreement with the team regarding his health, and now the Broncos are back to square one with a weak pair of tackles that includes 2017 first-round pick and penalty machine Garett Bolles.

3) C.J. Mosley's decision may have already changed the Jets' 2020 plans. Like James, Mosley's a big-ticket 2019 free-agent item who hasn't seen the field much in his new uniform. His decision to opt out might've already accelerated the Jets' plans at other positions in 2020. One day after the news about Mosley was reported, the Jets cut guard Brian Winters, the longest-tenured member of the team. New York Daily News columnist Manish Mehta notes that the Jets were trying to trade inside linebacker Avery Williamson all offseason. He was at risk of being released, but Mosley's absence could change that. By cutting Winters, the team saves roughly the same amount of cap space as they would have by releasing Williamson.

If healthy, Williamson is a solid player. But the Jets paid Mosley as the top inside linebacker in football and were hoping they found a foundational leader in his prime. With Jamal Adams and Mosley gone, there isn't a position group on the entire roster that looks above-average.

4) Nate Solder's absence speeds up the Giants' youth movement. A segment of the Giants' fanbase wanted the team to start No. 4 overall pick Andrew Thomas at left tackle and third-rounder Matt Peart at right tackle even before Solder opted out. The team has journeyman Cameron Fleming around, too, but the team's turn to rookies is likely to be sped up now. That means the G-Men will have a handful of padded practices to get ready for T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree in Week 1.

5) Damien Williams' absence will open a lot of yards. The Chiefs are well-positioned to survive losing their Super Bowl hero with a first-round pick (Clyde Edwards-Helaire) in place and an RB-friendly offense. But Andy Reid's track record indicates that CEH may not get all the touches fantasy football owners are hoping for. Don't be surprised if Raiders import DeAndre Washington winds up getting a lot of run.

6) Not many nose tackles left: Considering evidence that people with higher body-mass index could be at greater risk of COVID-19 complications, it's notable that at least 25 of the players who have opted out thus far have been defensive linemen. That's roughly half of all opt-outs as of this writing. Many of them have been prominent defensive tackles, especially run-stoppers. Eddie Goldman was one of the best at his position for an excellent Bears defense over the last two years. Michael Pierce was given $9 million fully guaranteed as a centerpiece in Minnesota's rebuilt defensive line. Star Lotulelei was given a big contract in Buffalo in 2018 for a similar reason.