Doug Pederson: I can run Eagles 'virtually' after COVID-19 diagnosis

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson, the second NFL coach to test positive for COVID-19, is confident in his team's ability to function while he's quarantining.

In a videoconference with reporters Monday, Pederson said he's lucky to have minimal symptoms, and his energy level remains high enough to run the team.

"I know this virus affects people differently," the coach said. "I'm very respectful and mindful of that. I also want everyone to know that I feel great, energy level is high, really no symptoms whatsoever. And I'm very fortunate because I do know and understand that this virus attacks people a little bit differently. I've been in great communication, constant communication not only with our medical team and doctors but also my staff and the team itself."

Pederson noted he's isolating away from his family as well and wearing a mask around his house when necessary.

Assistant head coach Duce Staley will handle the on-site duties during Pederson's absence. The head coach noted after an offseason disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, he's been able to continue to run things via videoconference.

"I can still control, I think one of the things I've learned this offseason is I can still run the team virtually, and that's what I have been able to do today, even yesterday, holding staff meetings, things of that nature, team meetings," he said.

Pederson declined to speculate on where he was exposed to the virus outside the facility but noted that he's confident in the protocols put in place at the Eagles' building.

"I also want to reiterate the fact that I'm very comfortable and confident that the protocols we have in place at NovaCare are for the best interest of the football team and all those that enter that building. It still is a very safe environment," Pederson continued. "One of the things that we all need to learn and what I need to learn, taking away from this, is obviously we need to protect ourselves when we're in the community, away from the building, continue to wash our hands, wear our masks, do the social distancing that medical teams and doctors have prescribed.

"Obviously, we're taking this very seriously around our building, and again we need to continue to do so. We understand that things like this are going to happen. I've been able to talk with my staff about contingencies not only with players but also with staff members. ... I'm not going to speculate on a timetable for me, I treat it like players. I'm not going to speculate on that. When I'm back, I'm back."