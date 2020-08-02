Jaguars place QB Gardner Minshew on reserve/COVID-19 list

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew was among five players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday, the team announced.
Running back Ryquell Armstead, tight end Charles Jones, wide receiver Michael Walker and safety Andrew Wingard were the other Jaguars placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which is a temporary injured reserve due to the ongoing coronavirus.
This is the second time Jones was put on the list.
Minshew is the third QB to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and the second starter one day after Matthew Stafford was placed there by the Lions.
There is no specified time frame for Minshew's return, but he will have to be medically cleared in order to be activated. Getting to that point requires passing treatment and protocols agreed to by the NFL and NFLPA.