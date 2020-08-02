Around the NFL

Sunday, Aug 02, 2020 04:14 PM

Jaguars place QB Gardner Minshew on reserve/COVID-19 list

Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew was among five players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday, the team announced.

Running back Ryquell Armstead, tight end Charles Jones, wide receiver Michael Walker and safety Andrew Wingard were the other Jaguars placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which is a temporary injured reserve due to the ongoing coronavirus.

This is the second time Jones was put on the list.

Minshew is the third QB to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and the second starter one day after Matthew Stafford was placed there by the Lions.

There is no specified time frame for Minshew's return, but he will have to be medically cleared in order to be activated. Getting to that point requires passing treatment and protocols agreed to by the NFL and NFLPA.

Related Content

New Lions WR Geronimo Allison opts out of 2020 season
news

New Lions WR Geronimo Allison opts out of 2020 season

Former Packers wideout Geronimo Allison, who signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions this offseason, has opted out of the 2020 campaign, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, per an informed source. He added that Allison has a child on the way.
Packers' Matt LaFleur sees Aaron Rodgers staying 'for a really long time'
news

Packers' Matt LaFleur sees Aaron Rodgers staying 'for a really long time'

Aaron Rodgers believes the curtains are closing on his time in Green Bay but coach Matt LaFleur envisions a different conclusion to the gunslinger's saga.
Roundup: Browns place WR Jarvis Landry on active/PUP list
news

Roundup: Browns place WR Jarvis Landry on active/PUP list

The Cleveland Browns have placed receiver Jarvis Landry on the active/physically unable to perform list. The five-time Pro Bowler is continuining to work his way back from the hip surgery he underwent in February.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) licks his fingers prior to taking the snap during an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in New Orleans (Margaret Bowles via AP)
news

As COVID precaution, Drew Brees goes cold turkey on finger licking

Through nearly 20 seasons in the NFL, Drew Brees has licked his fingers to grip the ball better. With COVID-19 risks to worry about, Brees said he's gone four months trying to cut the habit.
Texans' J.J. Watt: Body hasn't felt this good since 2014, 2015
news

Texans' J.J. Watt: Body hasn't felt this good since 2014, 2015

J.J. Watt found a silver lining while quarantining over the spring and summer months. The Texans' star defensive end said he feels as good as he has since his prime years. 
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to pass during an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Detroit. The Bills defeated the Lions, 24-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Lions QB Matthew Stafford placed on reserve/COVID-19 list 

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs beat the Texans 51-31. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Things are 'definitely' different for Deshaun Watson without Hopkins

Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson admits things aren't the same without De'Andre Hopkins, but it's business and business for him is focusing on the season ahead, not a new contract or his former No. 1 WR.
New York Jets inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) defends during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Patriots defeated the Jets, 33-0. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley opting out of 2020 season

Entering his second season with the franchise, New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley has decided to opt out of the 2020 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
Ryan Fitzpatrick sees players gravitating to Tua Tagovailoa
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick sees players gravitating to Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick hasn't known Tua Tagovailoa long, but he spoke glowingly of him on Saturday. 
Miami Dolphins strong safety Bobby McCain (28) defends during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers defeated the Dolphins, 27-14. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Dolphins' Bobby McCain: 'You've got to hold your brothers accountable'

With COVID-19 forcing precautions and protocols ahead of an unprecedented NFL season, Miami DB Bobby McCain stressed that its' up to players to be responsible and hold each other accountable. 
New York Giants offensive guard Nick Gates (65) gets set prior to the snap during an NFL preseason football game against the New York Jets on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants defeated the Jets, 31-22. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Roundup: Giants, OL Nick Gates agree to 2-year, $6.8M extension

Versatile offensive lineman Nick Gates, who started three games last season, has agreed to an extension with New York with a max of $10.32 million. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL