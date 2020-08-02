Jaguars place QB Gardner Minshew on reserve/COVID-19 list

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew was among five players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday, the team announced.

Running back Ryquell Armstead, tight end Charles Jones, wide receiver Michael Walker and safety Andrew Wingard were the other Jaguars placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which is a temporary injured reserve due to the ongoing coronavirus.

This is the second time Jones was put on the list.

Minshew is the third QB to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and the second starter one day after Matthew Stafford was placed there by the Lions.