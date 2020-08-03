Around the NFL

Broncos tackle Ja'Wuan James opts out of 2020 season

Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Drew Lock is entering 2020 without his starting right tackle.

Ja'Wuan James officially opted out of participating in the upcoming season Monday. The Broncos tackle announced his decision via Twitter.

"After continuous conversation with my family over the past couple weeks about the NFL figuring out the plan for the 2020 season, I've decided to opt out," James wrote in a statement. "It is tough, but the right decision."

James arrived in Denver as a free agent in March 2019, signing a four-year, $51 million deal to provide the Broncos with a sturdy right tackle opposite the inconsistent Garett Bolles. James played in just three games in 2019, providing a small sample size that doesn't truly allow for a complete assessment of his first campaign in Denver.

If we turned to those assessing, we'd see James recorded a career-worst run-blocking grade of 41.6, per Pro Football Focus, but his lack of even half of a season's worth of action leaves his tale unfinished. A scheme change with the arrival of Pat Shurmur might have played in the tackle's favor in year two, but we won't know for sure until 2021 following Monday's news.

The loss of James creates a familiar void along Denver's offensive line, which general manager John Elway has attempted to meticulously rebuild in the last two years, and which very well could have a direct impact on the development of Lock, the embodiment of Denver's hope on the offensive side of the ball. Next up on the current depth chart is Elijah Wilkinson, Denver's swing tackle who appeared in 15 games and saw a full season's worth of snaps in 2019. He was expected to compete with Bolles for the left tackle job, but with James now out of the 2020 picture, he should end up starting on the right side.

Wilkinson's presence might help lessen the blow of losing James, though Denver's depth will be affected. We'll see how well he can protect Lock in 2020.

Related Content

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
news

Mike Zimmer: Vikings will stick to plan to replace DT Michael Pierce

Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer told reporters Monday he understands and supports defensive tackle Michael Pierce's decision to opt out, and said the Vikings "got a plan and we'll stick to it."
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson walks the field before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
news

Doug Pederson: I can run Eagles 'virtually' after COVID-19 diagnosis

Eagles coach Doug Pederson, the second NFL coach to test positive for COVID-19, is confident in his team's ability to function while he's quarantining. He said he's lucky to have minimal symptoms, and his energy level remains high enough to run the team.  
Sean Payton: Saints are planning 'sequester' before Week 1
news

Sean Payton: Saints are planning 'sequester' before Week 1

The New Orleans Saints are planning something of a bubble for the organization's Tier 1 and 2 employees to voluntarily enter in the final weeks before the start of the regular season, according to NBC Sports' Peter King.
Dolphins WR Preston Williams cleared for football activity
news

Dolphins WR Preston Williams cleared for football activity

Dolphins receiver Preston Williams had his rookie season cut short due to an ACL tear, but is looking to bounce back in Year 2. Miami coach Brian Flores said Monday that Williams has been cleared for football activity. 
Saints' Cam Jordan: Tom Brady's Bucs 'fighting for second place'
news

Saints' Cam Jordan: Tom Brady's Bucs 'fighting for second place'

The Saints are coming off back-to-back-to-back NFC South championships. With Tom Brady entering the division, joining the Buccaneers, some predict that dominance to end. Saints star DE Cam Jordan thinks chatter like that is premature. 
Roundup: Raiders cutting former second-round pick P.J. Hall
news

Roundup: Raiders cutting former second-round pick P.J. Hall

The Las Vegas Raiders are moving on from former second-round pick P.J. Hall after just two seasons. Hall was a 2018 second-round pick out of Sam Houston State.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) catches a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in New Orleans. The Saints beat the Colts 34-7. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Saints' Michael Thomas thinks he can break receptions record again

Michael Thomas set the record with 149 receptions last season. On Sunday, the Saints wide receiver said he thinks he can break the record again this season.
Nov 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman looks on prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
news

Vikings, GM Spielman finalize multi-year contract extension

The Vikings and general manager Rick Spielman officially agreed to a multi-year contract extension on Monday. 
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson walks the field before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
news

Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19

Sources tell NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. 
New York Jets release guard Brian Winters, clear cap space
news

New York Jets release guard Brian Winters, clear cap space

New York Jets guard Brian Winters, the longest-tenured player on the team, was released on Sunday. The move cleared cap space for the Jets and could prompt another move in the near future.
Jaguars place QB Gardner Minshew on reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Jaguars place QB Gardner Minshew on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Jaguars announced that quarterback Gardner Minshew was among five players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday.
