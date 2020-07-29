AFC training camp battles to watch: Patriots QB, Bills RB, more

The lack of practice time during the pandemic could be uniquely difficult for the Dolphins to overcome. They have a prized rookie quarterback, new coordinators on both sides of the ball and roughly half of their starting jobs open during a dramatically shortened training camp that allows a maximum of 14 padded practices beginning in mid-August. No matter how little practice time Tua gets, the focus next month should be on preparing him to play in Chan Gailey's offense.





Fitzpatrick can fall back on his playing experience in Gailey's Buffalo offense. Even if its unlikely that Tagovailoa will be playing in Week 1 -- Fitzpatrick was the best QB in the AFC East last year after all! -- it feels inevitable that Tua will play eventually in 2020. The Dolphins should be playing the long game here by prioritizing his development.